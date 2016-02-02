MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 2

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as crude resumes drop GLOBAL MARKETS

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf loses steam as oil retreats; banks buoy Abu Dhabi

* Oil falls on China economic woes, rising OPEC supply

* Gold hits 3-month high on shaky global economy

* Nations gather in Rome to discuss anti-Islamic State push, Libya

* Iraq’s KRG to pay oil companies according to contracts in 2016

* No decision yet on any OPEC, non-OPEC meeting - sources

* Syrian opposition says government must implement goodwill measures within days

* Iraq’s January oil exports rise slightly -oil ministry

* Sweett Group says to close MENA business and exit region

* Islamic Development Bank picks arrangers for sukuk issue - sources

* Morocco’s OCP starts production at $537 million fertilizer plant

* Turkish central bank says sees forex demand falling

IRAN

* Moody’s says Iran is fiscally and structurally well placed for international re-emergence

* Former Iranian president criticises hardliners for eliminating rivals

* Iran orders up to 40 ATR turboprop aircraft

* U.N.’s Ban says Saudi Arabia and Iran should compromise

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia says 375 civilians killed on its border in Yemen war

* Saudi tightens rules for scholarships to study abroad

* Saudi Arabia ready to manage oil market but all must cooperate - Al Hayat newspaper

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for March 2-11 shipment

* Egypt to launch agricultural commodities bourse by year-end

* Egypt’s 5-year, 10-year treasury bond yields fall at auction

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Emirates NBD says investment banking unit head resigns

* Dubai mall firm Majid Al Futtaim 2015 revenue rises 8 pct

* UK’s John Lewis to enter Middle East with Dubai tie-up

* Citigroup makes Antonios CEO of UAE operation

* Dubai airport 2015 traffic up 10.7 pct, world’s busiest

* Dubai Investments Q4 net profit rises 2.6 pct

KUWAIT

* Gunvor completes acquisition of Rotterdam refinery

* Saudi Telecom Co says to take majority control of Kuwait’s Viva (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)