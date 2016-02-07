FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 7
#Market News
February 7, 2016 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall after U.S. jobs report muddles Fed outlook

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises with oil; Egypt up as foreigners return

* Gold price rises to 3-month high after mixed U.S. jobs data

* Oil falls in volatile trade ahead of key oil producer meeting

* Syrians flee to Turkish border as Aleppo assault intensifies

* Iran’s crude oil sales to Europe have reached above 300,000 bpd after sanctions

* Top al Qaeda commander killed in Yemen drone strikes

EGYPT

* Egypt sees World Bank funds arriving soon, eyes more Saudi aid

* HC Securities working on $600 mln of Egypt M&A deals

* Egypt cancels another wheat tender as fungus saga ups prices

* Dozens mourn slain Italian student at Cairo embassy

* Egypt central bank meets exchange bureaus in bid to put lid on black market rates

* Egypt’s foreign reserves reached $16.48 bln at end of Jan-central bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Iran mocks Saudi offer to send ground troops to Syria

* Saudi currency devaluation would carry major political risk

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Financial Market Q4 profit tumbles 89 pct

* Dubai bank Mashreq proposes 40 pct cash dividend for 2015

* UAE plans floating LNG import terminal later this year - sources

* End of Iran sanctions gives Gulf Petrochem storage opportunities

* Abengoa to offload UAE solar stake in fire sale

QATAR

* Industries Qatar product price drop hits earnings

* Qatar banks discuss lower repo rate with central bank -sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says ready to commit ground forces to Syria (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
