FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 8
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 8, 2016 / 4:02 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip in holiday-thinned trade

* Crude oil slips after Saudi, Venezuela meeting on prices yields little

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major bourses dragged lower by weaker oil, global equities

* Spot gold slips as dollar holds gains after U.S. jobs data

* Turkey delivers aid across border as Syrian forces step up Aleppo assault

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Palm Hills doubles profit as wealthy Egyptians flee crowded Cairo

* Egypt’s GASC says still negotiating direct contract for wheat

* Egyptian 3-month T-bill yields drop at auction, 9-month yields rise

* CI Capital gets expression of interest from National Bank of Egypt

* Egyptian police shoot four suspected militants in raid near Cairo [nL8N15M0NF

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi King Salman calls for others not to interfere in kingdom

* Saudi bourse uncertain about MSCI entry in 2017 - acting CEO

* Saudi power projects will need $133 bln investment over 10 years -minister

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Emaar Malls Q4 profit rises 5.5 pct

* UAE says ready to support anti-IS coalition with troops

* Air Arabia records third straight quarterly profit drop

* Dubai Aerospace sees 30-35 aircraft deals in 2016, mostly from Iran

QATAR

* Qatar will act to maintain liquidity if needed-c.bank chief quoted

* Ooredoo Myanmar secures $300 mln funding from Asian Development Bank, IFC

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s EQUATE in talks to refinance $6 bln bridge loan -sources

* Kuwait’s Americana says board to meet Monday to discuss stake sale

* National Bank of Kuwait might have to take more provisions -CEO quoted (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.