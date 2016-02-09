MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 9

DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dumped for safe havens as bank fears flare

* Oil prices jump, shrug off equity slump and glut concerns

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Local investors lead major bourses up but banks dampen Abu Dhabi

* Gold holds near 7-1/2-month peak as equities tumble

* Saudi Arabia says open to sending special forces into Syria

* Russian firepower helps Syrian forces edge towards Turkey border

* Kerry hopes for talks in weeks on ending Yemen conflict

* Iran hopes for agricultural boom post-sanctions

* Iran considers stakes in refineries in other countries - Shana

EGYPT

* GM suspends Egypt operations due to currency crisis -company source

* National Bank of Egypt subsidiary drops bid to buy CI Capital

* Egypt drawing up next budget at devalued exchange rate -sources

* Egypt’s 3-yr and 7-yr treasury bond yields rise at Monday’s auction

* Egypt’s central bank receives $900 mln from China under Jan deal

SAUDI ARABIA

* Islamic State claims car bomb blast in Saudi capital

* Majid Al Futtaim to invest $3.7 bln building two malls in Riyadh

* Saudi’s Sipchem says pays $100 mln to raise stakes in two units

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE plans to trim ministries, outsource most govt services - PM

* Dubai’s DEWA to tender third phase of solar park in 6 weeks

* Dubai Islamic Bank seeks nod to raise ceiling for tier 1 capital by $750 mln

* DP World 2015 gross container volumes rise 2.4 pct on like-for-like basis

* Dubai’s DP World says chairman also appointed CEO

QATAR

* Qatar considering special courts for World Cup offenders

* Qatar’s Ooredoo seeking over $1.5 bln via bonds, loans -sources

* Pakistan to sign 15-yr deal for 3.5 mln tonnes Qatari LNG per yr -govt official

* Qatar Islamic Bank seeks nod to raise sukuk programme to $3 bln

* Qatar Petroleum agrees to buy 30 pct stake in Moroccan offshore blocks from Chevron

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House says to set up Islamic Turkish funds firm

* Kuwait’s Americana gives go-ahead to due diligence over stake sale

OMAN

* Oman to borrow $5-10 billion from abroad, eurobonds issue possible-c.bank

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain shows interest in Russia’s state property sell-offs -official (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)