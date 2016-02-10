FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 10
February 10, 2016 / 2:23 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia dips amid smouldering banking sector concerns, yen stands tall

* Oil down 8 pct on gloomy U.S., global demand outlooks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses join global market rout; Egypt tumbles 2.8 pct

* Gold near highest in 7-1/2 months on safe-haven demand

* Iran says ready to talk with Saudi over oil market conditions- Press TV

* Iraq PM says to bring in technocrats in cabinet reshuffle

* Iraq’s troubled finances slow efforts to rebuild Ramadi

* UN fears for hundreds of thousands if Syria troops encircle Aleppo

* Poland, courting NATO, plans to boost Middle East military involvement

* U.S.-Iranian businessman’s jailing sends chilling message to investors

* EU seeks tough curbs on airline subsidies in aviation agreements - document

* Saudi Arabia, Bahrain ban Iranian ships from ports - reports

* Damascus vows to recapture Aleppo from rebels

* IEA sees global oil glut worsening, OPEC deal unlikely

* Wave of Aden killings tests Gulf role in Yemen

* Iranian oil minister calls for $200 bln of investment - Shana

EGYPT

* Bunge challenges Egypt over rejected French wheat cargo

* Egypt’s FIHC tenders to buy soyoil and sunflower oil - trade

* Egypt’s GASC says fungus guarantees sufficient for wheat tender

* Egypt cancels temporary tariff on sugar imports

* Egyptian pound marginally weaker on black market, steady at official auction

* Egypt PM says VAT bill to go to parliament this month

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi to keep March crude supply to Asia steady-sources

* Saudi Arabian builders delay payments amid state spending clampdown

* Saudi reform efforts wax and wane with oil revenues: Kemp

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai to press ahead with world’s largest mall as Gulf economy slows

* UAE expects to ratify federal debt law this year, official says

* Dubai’s Falcon City aims to kick-start ailing mega project

* UAE telco du expects royalty rates to be unchanged in 2017 -chairman

QATAR

* U.S. judge deports Qatar military officer accused of enslaving servants

KUWAIT

* Kuwait sets March crude OSP to Asia 15 cents higher osp/kw

* Kuwait backs alliances against Islamic State, but no troops

* Kuwait’s KPC to sell loss-making assets to cut costs -KUNA

* Kuwait to raise crude output in 2016, sees new deals in Europe -KUNA

OMAN

* Rwanda signs tin and tantalum mining deal with Omani-owned Tri Metals (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
