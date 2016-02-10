MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 10

DUBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia dips amid smouldering banking sector concerns, yen stands tall
* Oil down 8 pct on gloomy U.S., global demand outlooks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses join global market rout; Egypt tumbles 2.8 pct
* Gold near highest in 7-1/2 months on safe-haven demand
* Iran says ready to talk with Saudi over oil market conditions- Press TV
* Iraq PM says to bring in technocrats in cabinet reshuffle
* Iraq’s troubled finances slow efforts to rebuild Ramadi
* UN fears for hundreds of thousands if Syria troops encircle Aleppo
* Poland, courting NATO, plans to boost Middle East military involvement
* U.S.-Iranian businessman’s jailing sends chilling message to investors
* EU seeks tough curbs on airline subsidies in aviation agreements - document
* Saudi Arabia, Bahrain ban Iranian ships from ports - reports
* Damascus vows to recapture Aleppo from rebels
* IEA sees global oil glut worsening, OPEC deal unlikely
* Wave of Aden killings tests Gulf role in Yemen
* Iranian oil minister calls for $200 bln of investment - Shana
* Bunge challenges Egypt over rejected French wheat cargo
* Egypt’s FIHC tenders to buy soyoil and sunflower oil - trade
* Egypt’s GASC says fungus guarantees sufficient for wheat tender
* Egypt cancels temporary tariff on sugar imports
* Egyptian pound marginally weaker on black market, steady at official auction
* Egypt PM says VAT bill to go to parliament this month
* Saudi to keep March crude supply to Asia steady-sources
* Saudi Arabian builders delay payments amid state spending clampdown
* Saudi reform efforts wax and wane with oil revenues: Kemp
* Dubai to press ahead with world’s largest mall as Gulf economy slows
* UAE expects to ratify federal debt law this year, official says
* Dubai’s Falcon City aims to kick-start ailing mega project
* UAE telco du expects royalty rates to be unchanged in 2017 -chairman
* U.S. judge deports Qatar military officer accused of enslaving servants
* Kuwait sets March crude OSP to Asia 15 cents higher osp/kw
* Kuwait backs alliances against Islamic State, but no troops
* Kuwait’s KPC to sell loss-making assets to cut costs -KUNA
* Kuwait to raise crude output in 2016, sees new deals in Europe -KUNA
* Rwanda signs tin and tantalum mining deal with Omani-owned Tri Metals (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)