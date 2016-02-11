MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 11

DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Scramble for safety boosts yen, gold and bonds
* Oil prices fall on U.S. storage glut, ongoing economic woes
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall as oil drops; foreigners buy in Egypt
* Flight to safety sends gold surging above $1,200 after Yellen
* UN Security Council members push Russia to stop Aleppo bombing
* Damascus expects tough but short battle for Aleppo
* Iran sets March Light OSP at $0.80/bbl below Oman/Dubai for Asia -source
* Pakistan signs landmark 15-year LNG supply deal with Qatar
* Iraqi PM’s bid to reshuffle cabinet could cost him his job
* Sovereign funds’ selling could hit $700 bln of European stocks
* OPEC points to larger oil surplus in 2016, says low prices hurting economy
* In Yemen war, hospitals bombed to rubble, starvation spreads
* Khomeini grandson loses appeal to stand in Iranian election
* Iran can’t cut oil output as it needs to regain market share -official
* Iran to upgrade missiles, get Russian defence system - minister
* Hunting houbara: royal kidnap casts spotlight on Gulf ‘sport of kings’
* Libya must lead anti-Islamic State effort, Egypt’s foreign minister says
* Foreign oil companies to settle Iran’s debt in euros- oil minister
* Egypt’s CIB posts 26 pct jump in 2015 net profit to 4.7 bln Egyptian pounds
* Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation falls to 10.1 pct in Jan
* Egyptian court acquits Mubarak-era minister of corruption charges
* In Egypt, medicines disappear from shelves as dollar crisis bites
* Saudi King Salman to visit Moscow in mid-March - RIA cites Kremlin aide
* Saudi Arabia says ready to send forces to Syria if coalition decides
* Saudi stock market says to start trading from 1000 local time
* Saudi’s three mobile operators in talks to create tower company -report
* Saudi’s Bank Albilad plans 1-2 billion riyal sukuk issue in Q2 -CNBC
* Saudi to keep March crude supply to Asia steady-sources
* Want to be happy, tolerant, young? UAE has a ministry for that
* India seeks UAE investment in energy sector
* UAE’s food firm Agthia aims to double revenue to $1 bln by 2020 - CEO
* Writedown stalls profit momentum for Dubai’s Emaar Properties
* Budget carrier flydubai’s 2015 net profit slumps 60 pct on FX, mkts
* New risk management, governance rules for UAE banks by year-end
* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates
* Kuwait’s Zain Q4 profit rises 8 pct
* Kuwait seals April-March full-range naphtha at $10/T premium
* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates
* Omantel scraps $130 mln dual-currency sukuk issue, cites high rates
* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates
* Investcorp seeks more deals after first half profit rises
* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)