MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 11

DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Scramble for safety boosts yen, gold and bonds

* Oil prices fall on U.S. storage glut, ongoing economic woes

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall as oil drops; foreigners buy in Egypt

* Flight to safety sends gold surging above $1,200 after Yellen

* UN Security Council members push Russia to stop Aleppo bombing

* Damascus expects tough but short battle for Aleppo

* Iran sets March Light OSP at $0.80/bbl below Oman/Dubai for Asia -source

* Pakistan signs landmark 15-year LNG supply deal with Qatar

* Iraqi PM’s bid to reshuffle cabinet could cost him his job

* Sovereign funds’ selling could hit $700 bln of European stocks

* OPEC points to larger oil surplus in 2016, says low prices hurting economy

* In Yemen war, hospitals bombed to rubble, starvation spreads

* Khomeini grandson loses appeal to stand in Iranian election

* Iran can’t cut oil output as it needs to regain market share -official

* Iran to upgrade missiles, get Russian defence system - minister

* Hunting houbara: royal kidnap casts spotlight on Gulf ‘sport of kings’

* Libya must lead anti-Islamic State effort, Egypt’s foreign minister says

* Foreign oil companies to settle Iran’s debt in euros- oil minister

EGYPT

* Egypt’s CIB posts 26 pct jump in 2015 net profit to 4.7 bln Egyptian pounds

* Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation falls to 10.1 pct in Jan

* Egyptian court acquits Mubarak-era minister of corruption charges

* In Egypt, medicines disappear from shelves as dollar crisis bites

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi King Salman to visit Moscow in mid-March - RIA cites Kremlin aide

* Saudi Arabia says ready to send forces to Syria if coalition decides

* Saudi stock market says to start trading from 1000 local time

* Saudi’s three mobile operators in talks to create tower company -report

* Saudi’s Bank Albilad plans 1-2 billion riyal sukuk issue in Q2 -CNBC

* Saudi to keep March crude supply to Asia steady-sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Want to be happy, tolerant, young? UAE has a ministry for that

* India seeks UAE investment in energy sector

* UAE’s food firm Agthia aims to double revenue to $1 bln by 2020 - CEO

* Writedown stalls profit momentum for Dubai’s Emaar Properties

* Budget carrier flydubai’s 2015 net profit slumps 60 pct on FX, mkts

* New risk management, governance rules for UAE banks by year-end

* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Zain Q4 profit rises 8 pct

* Kuwait seals April-March full-range naphtha at $10/T premium

* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Omantel scraps $130 mln dual-currency sukuk issue, cites high rates

* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp seeks more deals after first half profit rises

* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)