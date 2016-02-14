MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 14

DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain as global economy fears ease; oil rallies

* Oil rockets from 12-year low on renewed talk of OPEC cut

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets slump on weak oil, global equities; Egypt’s CIB plunges

* Gold heads for best week since 2011 on safe-haven appeal

* Syrian army gains ground around Aleppo, looks to Raqqa

* Red Cross says delivers medical aid to Taiz in Yemen “breakthrough”

* Iraq’s Sadr calls for technocratic government, swift reform

* Iran exporting 1.3 mln bpd of crude, set to increase -Shana

* Cancellation of Iran oil contracts’ presentation signals infighting

* Iran’s windfall from nuclear deal cut in half by debts -U.S. official

* Caspian oil swap deal could revive if Iran offers right price - ENOC

* Iraq expects to load less Basra crude in March vs Feb - sources

* Bank of England sets out stall for Islamic deposits in first for Western central bank

* Morocco’s BCP to invest $41 mln in Islamic subsidiary

* FACTBOX-Middle East power plant plans for 2016

EGYPT

* In rare move, Egypt’s GASC postpones wheat tender results

* Egypt central bank says it injected $14 bln in three months to ease dollar crunch

* General Motors to resume operations in Egypt

* Egypt says to issue one-year $1 billion treasury bill -c. bank stmnt

* Egypt’s CIB to raise up to $1 billion to fund growth

* Yields on Egypt’s T-bills rise at auction on Thursday

* Egyptian pound weakens on black market, steady at official auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia confirms will send deployment to Turkey base

* Saudi developer ACWA Power plans $8 bln debt raising

* Saudi’s Middle East Healthcare Co reschedules float for March - CMA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Petroleum says gas leak occured at Fateh oilfield Thursday, operations now resumed

* Dubai Holding Commercial Operations Group 2015 net profit up 25 pct

* Central Asia’s tallest tower, being built in Kazakhstan, hit by fire

* Debt deal for Dubai’s Limitless closer after Silver Point sale

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala seeking $2 bln loan refinancing - sources

QATAR

* Qatar January inflation edges up to 2.8 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Petroleum International says oil prices could reach $50 a barrel mid-2017

* Kuwait says to sign Eurofighter deal with Italy next week

OMAN

* Oman leader Sultan Qaboos to travel to Germany for medical checks

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates