MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 15
February 15, 2016 / 3:38 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares mostly firm, China sets yuan higher

* Oil edges down, pares Friday’s jump of over 10 pct

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egypt sink but UAE, Qatar climb

* Gold dips for second day as stocks gain; China return eyed

* OPEC members increasingly keen to end oil glut -Nigeria oil minister

* Obama urges Russia to stop bombing “moderate” Syria rebels

* Defying global slump, Iran stocks soar on sanctions relief

* Iran offers mining riches post-sanctions, but investors cautious

* FACTBOX-Iran’s mineral wealth spans gold to zinc

EGYPT

* Months after announcing it, Egypt backtracks on farmer subsidy reform

* Egypt to pay local farmers 420 Egyptian pounds per ardeb of wheat

* Sigma to launch Egypt’s exchange for grains trading - CEO

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, weaker on black market

* Egyptian court reverses policeman’s jail sentence for killing activist

* Egypt’s CIB accepts final OTMT offer for CI Capital -market sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi sovereign fund Sanabil buys 20 pct of Almana General Hospitals

* Saudi central bank raises loan-to-deposit ratio -sources

* Saudi troop deployment in Syria up to US-led coalition -foreign minister

* Saudi Arabia says Switzerland to handle its consular affairs in Iran

* No date set for Saudi king’s visit to Russia-SPA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Dana Gas swings to Q4 profit on RWE arbitration gain

* UAE lender ADIB Q4 profit up 16.6 pct, raises dividend

* UAE’s Etisalat Q4 net profit rises 2.7 pct

* UAE telco du Q4 net profit falls 10.1 pct

* Dubai contractor Drake & Scull Q4 net profit jumps

* UAE soldier killed in Yemen fighting - state news

OMAN

* BP extends scope of Khazzan gas field development in Oman

* Oman says may focus on domestic, not regional rail system

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain on path to recovery five years after revolt, says police chief (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
