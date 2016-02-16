MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 16

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend gains as investor fears ease

* U.S. crude jumps as big producers set for Doha meet

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Loan-deposit shift boosts Saudi; most markets firm

* MIDEAST MONEY-Defying global slump, Iran stocks soar on sanctions relief

* Gold keeps losses as equities rebound dents safe-haven demand

* Oil powers fly to Doha for private pow-wow as $30 crude woes mount

* Russia asks UN Security Council to discuss Turkish shelling in Syria

* Missiles in Syria kill 50 as schools, hospitals hit; Turkey accuses Russia

* Iraqi PM offers to pay Kurds’ salaries in exchange for oil

* Lebanon presidency deadlock persists as Hariri stands by Franjieh

* Samples confirm Islamic State used mustard gas in Iraq -diplomat

* Nearly 5,700 buildings in Iraq’s Ramadi need repair, U.N. says

* Samarra’s Sunnis fear displacement a decade after Iraq shrine attack

* Moody’s says Jordanian banks see improving operating conditions but risks remain

* Iran expects Japan’s oil purchases to reach pre-sanctions levels -Shana

* In Syrian war, a bigger role for Russian strategists

* Iran aims to buy 9 mln tonnes of domestic wheat - Press TV

EGYPT

* Egypt rejects U.S. soybean cargoes -traders

* Egypt raises deposit cap to $1 million for exporters

* Beltone manages 10 merger and acquisitions, seeks to boost assets

* Egypt’s 5- and 10-year bond yields rise slightly at auction

* Egyptian pound falls to 9 against dollar in black market trade

* Italy’s Eni invested $4 bln on first phase of Zohr gas field -Egyptian official

* Saudi to supply Egypt with monthly 800,000 T of oil products for 3 months -EGPC official

* Egypt’s CIB agrees to sell CI Capital for $118 million

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi business leader asks king to aid building firms

* Moody’s downgrades Dar Al Arkan’s rating to B1; negative outlook

* Saudi’s Arabian Cement cuts H2 dividend

* Saudi Electricity expands sukuk programme to $2.5 bln

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UN experts condemn trial of foreign nationals in the UAE, call for release

* UAE names Sultan al-Jaber general manager of ADNOC

* Nakheel seeking 5 bln dirhams loan, first sizable borrowing since crisis

* UAE’s Aldar Properties manages stock release as market slows

* Al Noor Hospitals says merger with Mediclinic completed

* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties to extend debt maturities

KUWAIT

* Kuwait c.bank engineers ease of pressure on dinar -bankers

* Kuwait’s KIPCO says Q4 net profit rises 10.7 pct

OMAN

* Petroleum Development Oman to borrow abroad, minister says

* Oman Oil Co to restructure to support expansion

BAHRAIN

* Four U.S. journalists detained in Bahrain -journalists group

* Bahrain’s Batelco Q4 net profit gains 2.4 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)