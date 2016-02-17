MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 17

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares take breather as mood calms a little

* Oil prices rebound on investor optimism over oil producers deal

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major indexes advance as oil, global markets recover

* Gold dips for fourth day as equities consolidate

* Brazil could waive U.S. dollar to bolster Iran trade - minister

* Iran could decide fate of first global oil deal for 15 years

* Oil-producing nations retreat from Korean, Japanese stocks

* UN envoy wins Syria govt green light for aid convoys - UN

* Reactions to Saudi, Russia deal to freeze oil output

* Turkey wants Syria ground operation, but says no consensus among allies

* Iran banks cut deposit rates after sanctions lifted

* Iraqi Kurdish deputy PM says deal with Baghdad “easy” if salaries paid

* Moody‘s: GCC’s fuel subsidy reforms offer only modest fiscal space

* Saudis and Russia agree oil output freeze, Iran still an obstacle

* Iraq’s oil output hits record 4.775 mln bpd in January -ministry

* Russia’s Sukhoi targets sales of up to 100 short-haul jets to Iran -agency

EGYPT

* Bunge seeks to resell French wheat cargo rejected by Egypt - trade

* Egypt rejects Canadian wheat shipment over ergot fungus

* Egypt orders arrest of Facebook administrator after unfaithful wives comments

* Egypt court clears policeman over 2011 torture, killing case

* Egypt’s central bank not moving toward weakening the pound-official

* Egyptian investigator in Italian’s death has prior conviction linked to death of detainee-court documents, sources

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, weaker on black market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Moody‘s: Abu Dhabi’s economic growth under pressure as public spending scaled back

* UAE money exchangers raise sector growth worries with central bank

* Dubai January inflation falls to 1.9 pct as gasoline drops

* BRIEF-Starwood Hotels & resorts sells Hotel Imperial,Vienna to Al Habtoor Investment

KUWAIT

* Oil leak at Kuwaiti oil field dig, no gas leak recorded- agency

QATAR

* Mall of Qatar developer UCC said to consider $1 billion Doha IPO - Bloomberg

* Pratt & Whitney says installing engine fixes for Qatar Airways A320neo jets

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman December bank lending growth slows to 16-month low

* TABLE-Oman January consumer prices rise, first time in five months

BAHRAIN

* Released American journalists have left Bahrain -relatives

* Bahrain narrows pricing guidance for $500 mln bond re-tap - leads (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)