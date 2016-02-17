MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 17

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares take breather as mood calms a little
* Oil prices rebound on investor optimism over oil producers deal
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major indexes advance as oil, global markets recover
* Gold dips for fourth day as equities consolidate
* Brazil could waive U.S. dollar to bolster Iran trade - minister
* Iran could decide fate of first global oil deal for 15 years
* Oil-producing nations retreat from Korean, Japanese stocks
* UN envoy wins Syria govt green light for aid convoys - UN
* Reactions to Saudi, Russia deal to freeze oil output
* Turkey wants Syria ground operation, but says no consensus among allies
* Iran banks cut deposit rates after sanctions lifted
* Iraqi Kurdish deputy PM says deal with Baghdad “easy” if salaries paid
* Moody‘s: GCC’s fuel subsidy reforms offer only modest fiscal space
* Saudis and Russia agree oil output freeze, Iran still an obstacle
* Iraq’s oil output hits record 4.775 mln bpd in January -ministry
* Russia’s Sukhoi targets sales of up to 100 short-haul jets to Iran -agency
* Bunge seeks to resell French wheat cargo rejected by Egypt - trade
* Egypt rejects Canadian wheat shipment over ergot fungus
* Egypt orders arrest of Facebook administrator after unfaithful wives comments
* Egypt court clears policeman over 2011 torture, killing case
* Egypt’s central bank not moving toward weakening the pound-official
* Egyptian investigator in Italian’s death has prior conviction linked to death of detainee-court documents, sources
* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, weaker on black market
* BRIEF-Moody‘s: Abu Dhabi’s economic growth under pressure as public spending scaled back
* UAE money exchangers raise sector growth worries with central bank
* Dubai January inflation falls to 1.9 pct as gasoline drops
* BRIEF-Starwood Hotels & resorts sells Hotel Imperial,Vienna to Al Habtoor Investment
* Oil leak at Kuwaiti oil field dig, no gas leak recorded- agency
* Mall of Qatar developer UCC said to consider $1 billion Doha IPO - Bloomberg
* Pratt & Whitney says installing engine fixes for Qatar Airways A320neo jets
* TABLE-Oman December bank lending growth slows to 16-month low
* TABLE-Oman January consumer prices rise, first time in five months
* Released American journalists have left Bahrain -relatives
* Bahrain narrows pricing guidance for $500 mln bond re-tap - leads (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)