MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 18

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares gain as crude oil bounce boosts risk assets

* Oil prices climb further on Iran support for oil output cap

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises before oil meeting, Egypt firm

* Gold dips on higher stocks; Fed minutes offer some support

* Malaysian Islamic banks launch investment account platform

* EXCLUSIVE-Radioactive material stolen in Iraq raises security concerns

* Car bomb attack on military in Turkish capital kills 28

* Aid reaches residents of besieged Syrian towns - U.N.

* S&P cuts Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Oman, Kazakhstan, Bahrain, spares Russia

* Iranian banks reconnected to SWIFT network after four-year hiatus

* Iran says supports Doha decision on oil output “ceiling” -Shana

* Russia, U.S. military to meet on Syria ceasefire this week - Interfax

* Russia to sign contract this year to sell Su-30SM fighter jets to Iran -RIA

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi says won’t hesitate to send troops to Gulf if asked

* Egypt’s central bank cracks down on exchange bureaus as black market surges

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says oil freeze deal will have positive impact on supply-demand balance

* UAE says supports production freeze deal if supported by all OPEC and Russia

* UAE lender Mashreq expects wholesale bank to outgrow market in 2016

* Dubai’s financial centre remains confident of expansion

* Abu Dhabi Financial Group lifts stake in GFH to 10 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait signs oil export deal for 100,000 bpd to Asia - agency

* Leak at Kuwaiti oil well site, no gas spill recorded -agency

QATAR

* Qatar’s Ezdan Holding Q4 net profit rises 27 pct

OMAN

* Ooredoo Oman proposes cash dividend of 0.040 rials/share for 2015

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says talking with lead managers after S&P downgrade

* Bahrain lifts bond re-tap to $750 mln, launches at tight end (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)