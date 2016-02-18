MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 18

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares gain as crude oil bounce boosts risk assets
* Oil prices climb further on Iran support for oil output cap
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises before oil meeting, Egypt firm
* Gold dips on higher stocks; Fed minutes offer some support
* Malaysian Islamic banks launch investment account platform
* EXCLUSIVE-Radioactive material stolen in Iraq raises security concerns
* Car bomb attack on military in Turkish capital kills 28
* Aid reaches residents of besieged Syrian towns - U.N.
* S&P cuts Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Oman, Kazakhstan, Bahrain, spares Russia
* Iranian banks reconnected to SWIFT network after four-year hiatus
* Iran says supports Doha decision on oil output “ceiling” -Shana
* Russia, U.S. military to meet on Syria ceasefire this week - Interfax
* Russia to sign contract this year to sell Su-30SM fighter jets to Iran -RIA
* Egypt’s Sisi says won’t hesitate to send troops to Gulf if asked
* Egypt’s central bank cracks down on exchange bureaus as black market surges
* UAE says oil freeze deal will have positive impact on supply-demand balance
* UAE says supports production freeze deal if supported by all OPEC and Russia
* UAE lender Mashreq expects wholesale bank to outgrow market in 2016
* Dubai’s financial centre remains confident of expansion
* Abu Dhabi Financial Group lifts stake in GFH to 10 pct
* Kuwait signs oil export deal for 100,000 bpd to Asia - agency
* Leak at Kuwaiti oil well site, no gas spill recorded -agency
* Qatar’s Ezdan Holding Q4 net profit rises 27 pct
* Ooredoo Oman proposes cash dividend of 0.040 rials/share for 2015
* Bahrain says talking with lead managers after S&P downgrade
* Bahrain lifts bond re-tap to $750 mln, launches at tight end (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)