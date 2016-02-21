MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 21

DUBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip after good week, as oil prices lose gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise on oil hopes, ignore debt downgrades

* Oil down 4 pct as U.S. glut overshadows producer talks

* Oil output freeze deal talks should end by March 1, says Russian minister

* Half of global oil glut may disappear if output deal works, says Russia

* Gold retreats after rally but interest rate view supports

* Syria’s Assad says he is ready for truce if ‘terrorists’ do not exploit it

* Saudi minister says Syrian rebels should get surface-to-air missiles

* Turkey calls for unconditional US support against Kurdish YPG

* Kurdish militant group TAK claims responsibility for Ankara bombing

* Al Qaeda militants seize southern Yemen town, kill militia leader

* Iraq sentences 40 to death over Islamic State’s mass killing of captured soldiers

* Saudi Arabia says suspends $3 bln package to Lebanese army, aid to security forces

EGYPT

* Egypt signs $500 mln facility agreement with Afreximbank to ease FX shortage

* Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves to last until start of June -minister

* Egypt’s GASC says buys 240,000 T French and Russian wheat

* Egypt’s Sisi tells interior minister to crack down on abuses by police

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, black market under pressure

* Yields on Egypt’s 6-month and 1-yr T-bills rise at auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi charm offensive buys it time as S&P downgrades debt

* Saudi Aramco to start offshore gas soon for giant Wasit project

* Saudi’s SAFCO plans maintenance at ammonia, urea plants in 2016

* Saudi Arabia’s NCB to close branches in Lebanon

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Flydubai CEO expects difficult 2016 as yield pressure continues

KUWAIT

* Ooredoo Kuwait lifts 2015 dividend despite swinging to Q4 loss

* Saudi’s STC takes majority control of Kuwait’s Viva

QATAR

* Qatar’s Nakilat Q4 profit rises 12.1 pct

* Qatar Petroleum picks HSBC as adviser on Al Shaheen sale -sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain cancels $750 mln bond sale after S&P downgrade

* Aluminium Bahrain swings to Q4 net loss on prices, retirement scheme (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)