MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 21

DUBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip after good week, as oil prices lose gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise on oil hopes, ignore debt downgrades
* Oil down 4 pct as U.S. glut overshadows producer talks
* Oil output freeze deal talks should end by March 1, says Russian minister
* Half of global oil glut may disappear if output deal works, says Russia
* Gold retreats after rally but interest rate view supports
* Syria’s Assad says he is ready for truce if ‘terrorists’ do not exploit it
* Saudi minister says Syrian rebels should get surface-to-air missiles
* Turkey calls for unconditional US support against Kurdish YPG
* Kurdish militant group TAK claims responsibility for Ankara bombing
* Al Qaeda militants seize southern Yemen town, kill militia leader
* Iraq sentences 40 to death over Islamic State’s mass killing of captured soldiers
* Saudi Arabia says suspends $3 bln package to Lebanese army, aid to security forces
* Egypt signs $500 mln facility agreement with Afreximbank to ease FX shortage
* Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves to last until start of June -minister
* Egypt’s GASC says buys 240,000 T French and Russian wheat
* Egypt’s Sisi tells interior minister to crack down on abuses by police
* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, black market under pressure
* Yields on Egypt’s 6-month and 1-yr T-bills rise at auction
* Saudi charm offensive buys it time as S&P downgrades debt
* Saudi Aramco to start offshore gas soon for giant Wasit project
* Saudi’s SAFCO plans maintenance at ammonia, urea plants in 2016
* Saudi Arabia’s NCB to close branches in Lebanon
* Flydubai CEO expects difficult 2016 as yield pressure continues
* Ooredoo Kuwait lifts 2015 dividend despite swinging to Q4 loss
* Saudi’s STC takes majority control of Kuwait’s Viva
* Qatar’s Nakilat Q4 profit rises 12.1 pct
* Qatar Petroleum picks HSBC as adviser on Al Shaheen sale -sources
* Bahrain cancels $750 mln bond sale after S&P downgrade
* Aluminium Bahrain swings to Q4 net loss on prices, retirement scheme (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)