MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 22

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge ahead with oil, pound slips
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf loses steam as optimism over oil producer deal fades
* Oil prices stabilise on lower U.S. rig count, but global glut still weighs
* Gold dips as dollar, stocks strengthen; but holds above $1,200
* Violence rages in Syria as Kerry and Lavrov reach provisional deal on ceasefire
* Lebanese justice minister resigns, blames Hezbollah over deadlock, court case
* Iraq’s Abadi keeps Iran at arm’s length in war on Islamic State
* Moderates could gain influence over choice of next leader in Iran vote
* U.S. businessman detained in Iran denied access to lawyer
* Iraq issues tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat
* Nigeria’s Buhari to discuss oil price stability with Saudi king -presidency
* Egypt 3-month T-bill yield drops at auction, 9-month yield rises
* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale and black market
* Criticism of crackdown mounts in Egypt as policeman sent to trial
* Egypt c.bank governor says will not float pound until foreign reserves recover
* Egypt to float United Bank of Egypt - c.bank governor
* Egyptian rights group asks court to halt official move to shut it down
* Saudi oil minister to face rival U.S. producers as price rout bites
* Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates
* Dubai Q4 earnings estimates
* Russia may increase grain exports to the UAE - TASS
* UAE January bank lending growth slows slightly
* Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates
* Kuwait December bank lending growth accelerates
* Qatar Q4 earnings estimates
* Qatar plans 1,000 MW of solar power via joint venture, utility says
* Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate swings to Q4 net loss
* Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates
* Bahrain Batelco cancels plans to sell Jordan’s Umniah -CEO
* Bahrain’s Al Baraka Banking Group Q4 net attributable profit up 15 pct
* Bahrain January inflation jumps as gasoline prices rise
* Iran, Oman hold talks to forge closer energy ties-Shana (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)