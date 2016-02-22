MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 22

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge ahead with oil, pound slips

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf loses steam as optimism over oil producer deal fades

* Oil prices stabilise on lower U.S. rig count, but global glut still weighs

* Gold dips as dollar, stocks strengthen; but holds above $1,200

* Violence rages in Syria as Kerry and Lavrov reach provisional deal on ceasefire

* Lebanese justice minister resigns, blames Hezbollah over deadlock, court case

* Iraq’s Abadi keeps Iran at arm’s length in war on Islamic State

* Moderates could gain influence over choice of next leader in Iran vote

* U.S. businessman detained in Iran denied access to lawyer

* Iraq issues tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat

* Nigeria’s Buhari to discuss oil price stability with Saudi king -presidency

EGYPT

* Egypt 3-month T-bill yield drops at auction, 9-month yield rises

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale and black market

* Criticism of crackdown mounts in Egypt as policeman sent to trial

* Egypt c.bank governor says will not float pound until foreign reserves recover

* Egypt to float United Bank of Egypt - c.bank governor

* Egyptian rights group asks court to halt official move to shut it down

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi oil minister to face rival U.S. producers as price rout bites

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

* Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

* Russia may increase grain exports to the UAE - TASS

* UAE January bank lending growth slows slightly

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

* Kuwait December bank lending growth accelerates

QATAR

* Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

* Qatar plans 1,000 MW of solar power via joint venture, utility says

* Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate swings to Q4 net loss

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates

* Bahrain Batelco cancels plans to sell Jordan’s Umniah -CEO

* Bahrain’s Al Baraka Banking Group Q4 net attributable profit up 15 pct

* Bahrain January inflation jumps as gasoline prices rise

OMAN

* Iran, Oman hold talks to forge closer energy ties-Shana (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)