MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 25

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as crude heads south
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil’s retreat halts Gulf equity rally
* Oil slips as oversupply, slowing growth outweigh strong gasoline demand
* Gold rises on safe-haven demand, fund purchases
* Trans-Gulf railway opening date of 2018 no longer realistic -UAE minister
* India approves $150 mln credit line for Iran’s Chabahar port
* INTERVIEW-OPEC veteran Attiyah urges output cut, frets about glut
* Qatar and Kuwait join Gulf allies to urge against Lebanon travel
* UN air drops aid to Syria’s Deir al-Zor; success uncertain
* Syrian opposition supports idea of two-week ceasefire
* Islamic State bomb supply chain includes firms in 20 countries -report
* IMF report urges G20 to prepare global economic stimulus plan
* Ahead of election, Iran’s leader warns of Western “plot”
* Yemen government says Hezbollah fighting alongside Houthis
* Egypt’s Sisi, for first time, says Russian plane was brought down by terrorists
* Egypt buys 89,000 tonnes of vegetable oils in tender
* UAE bank Emirates NBD gets nod to raise bond programme to $12.5 bln
* Dubai Airports to open Concourse D on Wednesday, boosts capacity
* Middle East Crude-Shell’s purchases underpin Dubai
* REFILE-UAE’s Etisalat scraps $2 bln loan plan - sources
* Kuwait’s Gulf Bank seeks shareholder approval for capital-boosting moves
* Qatar Navigation Q4 net profit falls 40.3 pct
* Qatar’s BeIn Media Group hopes to buy U.S. film studio Miramax
* Bahrain’s BBK plans capital boosting bond by end of March - CEO
Compiled by Dubai newsroom