MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 25

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as crude heads south

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil’s retreat halts Gulf equity rally

* Oil slips as oversupply, slowing growth outweigh strong gasoline demand

* Gold rises on safe-haven demand, fund purchases

* Trans-Gulf railway opening date of 2018 no longer realistic -UAE minister

* India approves $150 mln credit line for Iran’s Chabahar port

* INTERVIEW-OPEC veteran Attiyah urges output cut, frets about glut

* Qatar and Kuwait join Gulf allies to urge against Lebanon travel

* UN air drops aid to Syria’s Deir al-Zor; success uncertain

* Syrian opposition supports idea of two-week ceasefire

* Islamic State bomb supply chain includes firms in 20 countries -report

* IMF report urges G20 to prepare global economic stimulus plan

* Ahead of election, Iran’s leader warns of Western “plot”

* Yemen government says Hezbollah fighting alongside Houthis

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi, for first time, says Russian plane was brought down by terrorists

* Egypt buys 89,000 tonnes of vegetable oils in tender

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE bank Emirates NBD gets nod to raise bond programme to $12.5 bln

* Dubai Airports to open Concourse D on Wednesday, boosts capacity

* Middle East Crude-Shell’s purchases underpin Dubai

* REFILE-UAE’s Etisalat scraps $2 bln loan plan - sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Gulf Bank seeks shareholder approval for capital-boosting moves

QATAR

* Qatar Navigation Q4 net profit falls 40.3 pct

* Qatar’s BeIn Media Group hopes to buy U.S. film studio Miramax

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s BBK plans capital boosting bond by end of March - CEO