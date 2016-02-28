MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 28

DUBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, yields rise, backed by U.S. data; stocks, oil fade
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets end mixed in modest volumes
* MIDEAST MONEY-U.S. dollar liquidity tightens in Gulf after downgrades
* Oil ends down on profit-taking but still up strongly on week
* Gold rises as bullish technicals, fund flows counter equity gains
* G20 to say world needs to look beyond ultra-easy policy for growth 011
* Rouhani, moderates make big gains in Iran polls-early results
* Guns fall mostly silent as delicate Syria truce takes effect
* Islamic State attacks Kurdish-held town on Turkish border
* Hezbollah signals no end to Saudi crisis; c.bank reassures on currency
* Lebanon’s central bank governor sees no risk to pound
* Arab coalition air strikes kill 40 northeast of Yemen capital
* Saudi Electricity to be split up by year-end -regulator
* Saudi Arabia blacklists 4 firms, 3 Lebanese men over Hezbollah ties
* Saudi’s Yansab lowers gas feedstock price rise impact assessment
* MIDEAST DEBT-Rating agency risk mounts for Saudi as views diverge
* Saudi Aramco revives bidding for $2 bln Ras Tanura clean fuels -sources
* Saudi pointman for reform has troubleshooter reputation
* Egypt has wheat reserves to last until mid-June -supplies minister
* Italian killing highlights assault on academic freedom in Egypt
* OTMT asks Beltone subsidiary to complete purchase of CI Capital
* Yields on Egypt’s 6-month and 1-yr T-bills rise at auction
* Dubai’s TECOM Group talks to banks about 1 bln dirhams loan
* Abu Dhabi’s Aabar closes in on near-4 bln euro financing -sources
* Kuwait’s KIPCO begins bond roadshow on March 1
* Qatar’s Nebras to buy Engie’s stake in Indonesian power producer
* Qatar December bank credit growth slows to 12.7 pct
* Ahli United Bank gets regulator approval for MEFIC Capital stake buy
* Bahrain jails four men on terrorism charges (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)