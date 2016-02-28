MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 28

DUBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, yields rise, backed by U.S. data; stocks, oil fade

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets end mixed in modest volumes

* MIDEAST MONEY-U.S. dollar liquidity tightens in Gulf after downgrades

* Oil ends down on profit-taking but still up strongly on week

* Gold rises as bullish technicals, fund flows counter equity gains

* G20 to say world needs to look beyond ultra-easy policy for growth 011

* Rouhani, moderates make big gains in Iran polls-early results

* Guns fall mostly silent as delicate Syria truce takes effect

* Islamic State attacks Kurdish-held town on Turkish border

* Hezbollah signals no end to Saudi crisis; c.bank reassures on currency

* Lebanon’s central bank governor sees no risk to pound

* Arab coalition air strikes kill 40 northeast of Yemen capital

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Electricity to be split up by year-end -regulator

* Saudi Arabia blacklists 4 firms, 3 Lebanese men over Hezbollah ties

* Saudi’s Yansab lowers gas feedstock price rise impact assessment

* MIDEAST DEBT-Rating agency risk mounts for Saudi as views diverge

* Saudi Aramco revives bidding for $2 bln Ras Tanura clean fuels -sources

* Saudi pointman for reform has troubleshooter reputation

EGYPT

* Egypt has wheat reserves to last until mid-June -supplies minister

* Italian killing highlights assault on academic freedom in Egypt

* OTMT asks Beltone subsidiary to complete purchase of CI Capital

* Yields on Egypt’s 6-month and 1-yr T-bills rise at auction

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s TECOM Group talks to banks about 1 bln dirhams loan

* Abu Dhabi’s Aabar closes in on near-4 bln euro financing -sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KIPCO begins bond roadshow on March 1

QATAR

* Qatar’s Nebras to buy Engie’s stake in Indonesian power producer

* Qatar December bank credit growth slows to 12.7 pct

BAHRAIN

* Ahli United Bank gets regulator approval for MEFIC Capital stake buy

* Bahrain jails four men on terrorism charges (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)