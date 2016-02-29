MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 29

DUBAI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares off to cautious start after G20, US data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil prices buoy Gulf; Global Telecom aids Egypt

* Oil prices rise, signs mount that market is bottoming out

* Gold holds near $1,220; eyes best month in four years

* UN plans aid for 154,000 besieged Syrians in next 5 days

* Syria rebels say attacks by army and Russian planes threaten truce

* Iran’s Rouhani welcomes poll wins that could mean faster reform

* Oil prices “totally unacceptable”, Nigerian president tells Qatar’s ruler

* Arab League chief says will not seek new term -state news agency

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi money supply growth picks up in January

* Saudi c.bank net foreign assets fall 2.4 pct in January

* Saudi central bank plans government-backed mortgage scheme

EGYPT

* Egypt’s CIB says signs deal to sell investment bank to Orascom

* Egyptian T-bill yields rise, signals possible interest rate hike

* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, stronger on black market

* Egypt’s CIB appoints former central bank governor Ramez as managing director

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE cuts March gasoline prices, raises diesel

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar January trade surplus shrinks 58 pct y/y