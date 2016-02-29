MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 29

DUBAI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares off to cautious start after G20, US data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil prices buoy Gulf; Global Telecom aids Egypt
* Oil prices rise, signs mount that market is bottoming out
* Gold holds near $1,220; eyes best month in four years
* UN plans aid for 154,000 besieged Syrians in next 5 days
* Syria rebels say attacks by army and Russian planes threaten truce
* Iran’s Rouhani welcomes poll wins that could mean faster reform
* Oil prices “totally unacceptable”, Nigerian president tells Qatar’s ruler
* Arab League chief says will not seek new term -state news agency
* TABLE-Saudi money supply growth picks up in January
* Saudi c.bank net foreign assets fall 2.4 pct in January
* Saudi central bank plans government-backed mortgage scheme
* Egypt’s CIB says signs deal to sell investment bank to Orascom
* Egyptian T-bill yields rise, signals possible interest rate hike
* Egyptian pound steady at forex sale, stronger on black market
* Egypt’s CIB appoints former central bank governor Ramez as managing director
* UAE cuts March gasoline prices, raises diesel
* TABLE-Qatar January trade surplus shrinks 58 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)