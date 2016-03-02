MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 2

DUBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to test Feb peak after upbeat U.S. data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks rise with oil, Egypt weakens on rate fears
* Oil prices fall on huge build in U.S. crude stocks
* Gold extends losses on robust U.S. data, higher stocks
* South Korea plans to buy more Iranian condensate
* Hezbollah sees new struggle in Lebanon, denounces Saudi Arabia
* U.N. aims to restart Syria peace talks on March 9
* Emerging markets industry sinks into post-boom soul searching
* Iraq-Turkey pipeline to be fixed by end of week-Kurdish source
* Oil prices have bottomed out, but growth will not be sharp -IEA
* Elections gains unlikely to shift Iran power balance fast
* Iran says oil exports still constrained post-sanctions
* Turkey to liquidate Bank Asya if sale not agreed within three months
* Frontline says resolving Iran oil shipping insurance issues still months away
* Iran must privatise car industry, president says
* Prominent Saudi cleric injured in Philippines shooting
* Up to six bidders vie for PetroRabigh construction contract -sources
* Saudi Arabia expected to raise April crude prices to Asia
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for April 5-14 shipment
* Egypt seen raising interest rates as pressures mount
* Egypt’s Pioneers to complete Rooya listing in H2 2016
* Egyptian pound weakens on black market amid uncertainty
* Smaller UAE companies struggle for finance as nervy banks tighten credit
* UAE says everyone should move towards freezing oil production
* Dubai’s Arabtec says no material news to affect its share price
* Dubai’s du proposes higher dividend; royalties to govt rise
* Former Arabtec CEO buying shares for future -source
* Kuwait’s parliament approves $500 mln towards Eurofighter deal
* Kuwait’s Americana says no update in stake sale process
* Domestic operations shore up Qatari telecoms operator Ooredoo
* Investment banking arm of Qatar’s Barwa scours Turkey for deals -acting CEO
* Qatar central bank cancels monthly T-bill auction - sources
* Qatar Investment Authority in talks to increase stake in Colonial
* Moody’s downgrades Oman Power & Water Procurement to A3 from A1 with review for further downgrade
* Oman to sign deals for $300 million water project (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)