FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 3
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 3, 2016 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares scale 7-week peak, commodities on the mend MKTS/GLOB]

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Dubai pull back; Egypt hit again by monetary fears

* Oil prices edge up on rising confidence that market has bottomed

* Gold slips as risk appetite back in vogue, ETF inflows support

* S.Korea plans to boost Iran oil imports, especially condensate

* Gulf Arab states designate Hezbollah a terrorist organisation - statement

* Iraq signs contract with Italy’s Trevi to maintain Mosul dam

* Siemens signs energy deals with Iran’s Mapna Group

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Jabal Omar appoints Yasser al-Sherif as CEO

* IDB sets guidance for 5-year dollar sukuk issue

* Saudi aviation regulator in talks with govt to set up airport free-zones

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia asks banks to discuss major loan -sources

EGYPT

* Japan’s Marubeni may build coal power plant in Egypt

* Bureaucrat and old fungus law hold Egypt’s wheat supplies hostage

* Egypt’s Domty prices shares at up to $1.45 in planned float-source

* Egypt addresses airline concerns on profit repatriation -c.bank source

* Egypt’s GASC says buys 180,000 T Romanian, Ukrainian wheat

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Aramex proposes 15 pct cash dividend for 2015

* Dubai launches $8.2 bln wholesale ‘city’ to boost its trade economy

* UAE’s Network International agrees to buy Emerging Markets Payments Group

* UAE’s Mubadala open to selling SR Technics for “prime price” - exec

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Zain writes to Iraq PM to complain of treaty breach -source

QATAR

* Qatar’s BeIn Media buys U.S. film studio Miramax

OMAN

* Consortium awarded for Ibri Sohar3 power project in Oman

* Oman studying 7-8 pct cut in electricity subsidies

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.