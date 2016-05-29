MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 29

DUBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains, bond prices fall after Yellen remarks

* Oil slips for 2nd day as $50 level sparks new output fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares drop despite oil over $50 but Dubai lifted

* Gold at 3-month low after Yellen hints at possible rate hike

* Islamic State advance near Turkish border, civilians trapped

* Islamic State commander in Falluja killed, U.S. military says

* Iraqi Sunni politicians reject visit by Iran’s Soleimani to Falluja

* Turkey tourist arrivals see biggest drop in 17 years

* Lebanon increases amount of dollar-denominated public debt

* Al Qaeda still reaping oil profits in Yemen despite battlefield reverses

EGYPT

* Egypt GDP growth for H1 2015-2016 4.5 pct down from 5.5 pct last year

* Egypt targets budget deficit of 9.8 pct for 2016-2017

* Egypt’s local wheat buying reaches 4.328 million tonnes

* No new signal from EgyptAir jet since day of crash, search intensifies

* Orascom Construction reverses full year loss with Q1 $23 mln net profit

* Egyptian cabinet approves $2.5 bln grant from Saudi Arabia -statement

* Egypt’s yields on 182-day, 364-day T-bills drop at Thursday auction

* Egypt energy subsidy bill down 27 pct in 9M 2015-16 -oil ministry offical

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco boosting market share as it prepares for listing -CEO

* Saudi Aramco says discovers new fields, to continue energy investments

* Saudi offers more oil to Asian clients ahead of OPEC meet

* No plans to change Saudi exchange rate policy -central bank governor

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* U.S. ‘concerned’ about Libyan-Americans on trial in UAE -official

* Abu Dhabi April inflation falls to 2.4 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait April inflation falls to 2.9 pct

OMAN

Oman parliament votes to raise taxes in three industries