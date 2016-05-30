MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 30

DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip, dollar firm after Yellen’s hike remarks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Scrapped Americana sale weighs on Kuwait; other bourses mixed

* Oil prices rise on start of peak U.S. demand season

* Gold slides to 3-mth low as dollar soars after Yellen comments

* Syrian opposition negotiator quits after peace talks’ failure

* Fourteen soldiers killed in southern Yemen clashes -officials

EGYPT

* Egypt’s 91-day and 273-day T-bill yields drops at Sunday’s auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi money supply shrinks faster in April

* Iran says its pilgrims will not attend haj in Saudi

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* DP World lands deal to manage port in Somaliland -WSJ

* UAE April bank lending growth slows to 6.7 pct

* Abu Dhabi gov’t may act to address property glut -official

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KNPC says in talks for $6.4 bln in loans for Clean Fuels project

BAHRAIN

* Aluminium Bahrain says capital cost of expansion project cut by $500 mln

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank says closes syndication of 2.25 bln euro 3-yr loan (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)