MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 31

DUBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares firm but set for monthly loss
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses fall in broad sell-off after oil dips below $50
* U.S. oil prices rise on start of summer driving season
* Gold inches up but on track for biggest monthly fall since Nov
* Sunni hawk wins Lebanon vote, risking new tensions
* Turkey’s Erdogan accuses Russia of arming PKK militants
* Indonesia’s Pertamina to buy 600,000 tonnes of LPG from Iran
* India caps refiners’ dollar buying for Iran dues to shield rupee -sources
* Global air passenger traffic demand up 4.6 pct in April - IATA
* Turkish non-performing loans on a ‘significant’ rising trend -Isbank CEO
* Iraq joins Mideast rivals raising oil exports ahead of OPEC meeting
* Iraqi army starts operation to storm IS-held city of Falluja
* Egypt journalist union chiefs charged with harbouring wanted colleagues
* Egypt’s Carbon Holdings has first backing for $5 bln petrochemical funding
* Fitch affirms Egypt at ‘B’; outlook stable
* Egypt’s local wheat buying at 4.464 million tonnes
* Egypt’s Pioneers posts 46.9 pct rise in Q1 net profit for 2016
* Egypt tenders to buy 11 LNG cargoes for June-August delivery-trade sources
* Saudi’s SABIC agrees petrochemicals project with China’s Shenhua
* Saudi Arabia said to hire HSBC banker to set up new debt office - Bloomberg
* Saudi Aramco sets June propane price at $330.00/T
* UAE acquits two Libyan-Americans and Canadian of militancy charges
* ADFG and Bahrain’s GFH to launch Islamic bank in Abu Dhabi
* Kuwait jails three royals for insulting emir, judiciary
* Kuwait awards 1.3 bln dinar airport terminal project -official
* TABLE-Qatar April inflation edges up to 3.4 pct
* Qatar’s CBQ says to hold investor meetings ahead of potential bond issue
* Bahrain more than doubles jail sentence of top opposition leader
* Oman’s MB Holding Co hires banks for $150 mln sukuk sale (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)