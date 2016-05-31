FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 31
May 31, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares firm but set for monthly loss

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses fall in broad sell-off after oil dips below $50

* U.S. oil prices rise on start of summer driving season

* Gold inches up but on track for biggest monthly fall since Nov

* Sunni hawk wins Lebanon vote, risking new tensions

* Turkey’s Erdogan accuses Russia of arming PKK militants

* Indonesia’s Pertamina to buy 600,000 tonnes of LPG from Iran

* India caps refiners’ dollar buying for Iran dues to shield rupee -sources

* Global air passenger traffic demand up 4.6 pct in April - IATA

* Turkish non-performing loans on a ‘significant’ rising trend -Isbank CEO

* Iraq joins Mideast rivals raising oil exports ahead of OPEC meeting

* Iraqi army starts operation to storm IS-held city of Falluja

EGYPT

* Egypt journalist union chiefs charged with harbouring wanted colleagues

* Egypt’s Carbon Holdings has first backing for $5 bln petrochemical funding

* Fitch affirms Egypt at ‘B’; outlook stable

* Egypt’s local wheat buying at 4.464 million tonnes

* Egypt’s Pioneers posts 46.9 pct rise in Q1 net profit for 2016

* Egypt tenders to buy 11 LNG cargoes for June-August delivery-trade sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s SABIC agrees petrochemicals project with China’s Shenhua

* Saudi Arabia said to hire HSBC banker to set up new debt office - Bloomberg

* Saudi Aramco sets June propane price at $330.00/T

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE acquits two Libyan-Americans and Canadian of militancy charges

* ADFG and Bahrain’s GFH to launch Islamic bank in Abu Dhabi

KUWAIT

* Kuwait jails three royals for insulting emir, judiciary

* Kuwait awards 1.3 bln dinar airport terminal project -official

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar April inflation edges up to 3.4 pct

* Qatar’s CBQ says to hold investor meetings ahead of potential bond issue

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain more than doubles jail sentence of top opposition leader

OMAN

* Oman’s MB Holding Co hires banks for $150 mln sukuk sale (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
