MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 7

DUBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as Yellen green-lights risk; dlr soft

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares rise before reform details; Gulf mixed

* Brent down from 7-month high, but momentum seen strong

* Gold holds near two-week highs as cautious Yellen hurts dollar

* Saudi-led Yemen coalition removed from UN child rights blacklist pending review

* U.S.-backed Syria force closes in on IS-held city; slow Iraq advance causes rift

* Security fears take shine off Turkey's once-booming private equity market

* Ramadan begins, overshadowed by conflict for many in the Middle East

* After Airbus, Iran edges towards historic Boeing deal

* Iraq tendering to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of rice - trade

* Italy export credit agency plans Islamic finance push

* Islamic finance body IIFM launches FX forward standards

* Turkish central bank says core inflation indicators declined

* Pakistan plans return to international Islamic bond market

* As Iran's oil exports surge, international tankers help ship its fuel

EGYPT

* Egypt's EFG Hermes says head of investment banking Guindy resigned

* Moody's maintains stable outlook for Egyptian banks reflecting strong funding and profitability

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco could import gas to boost use in energy mix -min

* Saudi reform plan aims for revenue surge, salary clamp-down

* FACTBOX-Saudi Arabia's National Transformation Plan

* Saudi prince puts Four Seasons Toronto up for sale -sources

* Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh awards $208 mln contract to Saipem

* Three Gulf private equity firms bid for stake in Saudi lab firm Al Borg -sources

* Saudi Arabia caps July crude price hikes to Asia in market share fight

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* DP World will build, operate Ecuador's first deepwater port

* Abraaj buys Fibabanka stake, plans more deals in Turkey

* UAE buyer tenders for 28,000 T hard wheat and 88,000 T corn

* Dubai Islamic Bank opens 3.16 bln dirham rights issue Tuesday

* Market making set to return to Abu Dhabi stock exchange -sources

QATAR

* Qatar Investment Authority to acquire Asia Square Tower 1 in Singapore

* Qatar considers offers in 80,000 tonne wheat tender - trade

BAHRAIN

* Moody's maintains negative outlook on Bahrain's banking system (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)