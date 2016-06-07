MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 7

DUBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as Yellen green-lights risk; dlr soft
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares rise before reform details; Gulf mixed
* Brent down from 7-month high, but momentum seen strong
* Gold holds near two-week highs as cautious Yellen hurts dollar
* Saudi-led Yemen coalition removed from UN child rights blacklist pending review
* U.S.-backed Syria force closes in on IS-held city; slow Iraq advance causes rift
* Security fears take shine off Turkey's once-booming private equity market
* Ramadan begins, overshadowed by conflict for many in the Middle East
* After Airbus, Iran edges towards historic Boeing deal
* Iraq tendering to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of rice - trade
* Italy export credit agency plans Islamic finance push
* Islamic finance body IIFM launches FX forward standards
* Turkish central bank says core inflation indicators declined
* Pakistan plans return to international Islamic bond market
* As Iran's oil exports surge, international tankers help ship its fuel
* Egypt's EFG Hermes says head of investment banking Guindy resigned
* Moody's maintains stable outlook for Egyptian banks reflecting strong funding and profitability
* Saudi Aramco could import gas to boost use in energy mix -min
* Saudi reform plan aims for revenue surge, salary clamp-down
* FACTBOX-Saudi Arabia's National Transformation Plan
* Saudi prince puts Four Seasons Toronto up for sale -sources
* Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh awards $208 mln contract to Saipem
* Three Gulf private equity firms bid for stake in Saudi lab firm Al Borg -sources
* Saudi Arabia caps July crude price hikes to Asia in market share fight
* DP World will build, operate Ecuador's first deepwater port
* Abraaj buys Fibabanka stake, plans more deals in Turkey
* UAE buyer tenders for 28,000 T hard wheat and 88,000 T corn
* Dubai Islamic Bank opens 3.16 bln dirham rights issue Tuesday
* Market making set to return to Abu Dhabi stock exchange -sources
* Qatar Investment Authority to acquire Asia Square Tower 1 in Singapore
* Qatar considers offers in 80,000 tonne wheat tender - trade
* Moody's maintains negative outlook on Bahrain's banking system (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)