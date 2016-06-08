MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 8

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat as China trade data weighs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi up after reform announcement; rest of region strong

* Oil hovers near 8-month highs on U.S. inventory draw

* Gold holds near 2-wk high, Fed in focus

* UN says Syria blocking food aid; seeks airlift approval

* UN chief faced funding cut-off, fatwa risk over Saudis -sources

* Car bomb targeting police kills 11, wounds 36 in Istanbul

* Turkey’s Erdogan signs bill lifting lawmakers’ immunity

* U.S. lawmakers want more Iran sanctions, but can’t agree

* Iraqi PM sacks security chief, 6 state bank executives

* Jordan buys 100,000 tonnes hard wheat in tender - trade

* Security fears take shine off Turkey’s once-booming private equity market

* Assad vows to fight on, says Aleppo to be Erdogan’s graveyard

* Tunisia’s ruling party demands new PM to speed up reforms

* At Ramadan, migrants in Europe dream of family and comfort food

* Iranian oil, shipping companies strike $2.4 bln South Korean ship deal - WSJ

EGYPT

* Egypt central bank injected $15.694 bln into banks in Nov-April

* Egyptian pound stable at Tuesday’s auction, stronger on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi reform plan to be paid for by other spending cuts

* Saudi’s Dar Al Arkan discussing housing with government

* Investors lukewarm on Saudi reform plan, fear hit to economy

* Focus on jobs at heart of Saudi reforms

* Saudi’s Alhokair jumps on possible asset sale

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Emaar Properties said hiring advisers for dollar bond - Bloomberg

* IBM signs $300 mln IT deal with Emirates Airline

* Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala eyes Russian oilfield - RBC

* Taqa plans roadshow with fixed income investors-statement

* DP World wins 50-yr concession to develop Ecuador port

* GIC, ADIA invest $230 mln in Indian renewable energy firm Greenko

QATAR

* Qatar to slash condensate exports by October 2016 -official

OMAN

* Oman’s April oil production down 1.4 percent from March - statistics centre (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)