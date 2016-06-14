MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 14

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as Fed, Brexit loom

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly soft but Saudi firm; Egypt's OTMT dives again

* Oil futures fall as global growth, Brexit concerns weigh

* Gold holds near four-week high, Fed meeting in focus

* Middle East sovereign funds sell assets as low oil bites -study

* Lebanon PM says bank bombing harms national security

* OPEC sees oil supply more balanced in second half of year

* Iraq makes arrests over reports of Sunnis executed in Falluja

* Iraq says IMF deal "on track" as cabinet approves reform package

* Bank of Khartoum to buy Etisalat's stake in Sudan's Canar

* Iran to ban rice imports from July 21

* Britain's FTSE shrugs off Brexit concerns as investment banks back UK equities

* Iran's biggest oil production company reaches pre-sanctions output

EGYPT

* Egyptian investigators say EgyptAir black boxes to stop emitting signals June 24

* Yields mixed at Egypt bond auction

* Egypt to cut gas supplies to industry in August

* Egypt issues $745.4 mln in one-year U.S. dollar denominated treasury bills- central bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi cabinet approves land tax, foreign investment rules - report

* Saudi keeps its May oil output steady at 10.27 mln bpd -source

* Powerful Saudi prince to meet Obama, Ban on U.S visit

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai airport passenger traffic climbs 7.2 pct y/y in April

* Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank raises $225 mln in sukuk placement

KUWAIT

* Kuwait fund wants to sell French nuclear group Areva stake -media

QATAR

* Qatar to cut condensate exports in January, expects lower naphtha price, official says

* Qatar to deport Dutch woman for "illicit sex" after rape report

* Qatar's Ooredoo mandates banks for U.S. dollar bond issue

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain arrests prominent campaigner Nabeel Rajab -wife (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)