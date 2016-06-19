MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 19

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL-MARKETS-Sterling, bond yields gain as Brexit views shift
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly soft; revived Americana talks support Kuwait
* Oil jumps 4 pct as Brexit fears ease, still down on week
* Gold rises on weak dollar, set for third week of gains
* Obama, despite dissent on Syria, not shifting toward strikes on Assad
* Iraqi PM declares victory over Islamic State in Falluja
* Second flight recorder retrieved from crashed EgyptAir flight
* Aid convoy reaches besieged al Waer in Syria's Homs - U.N.
* Obama, Saudi prince focus on Iraq and Syria in Washington meeting
* POLL-Turkish central bank seen cutting overnight interest rate by another 50 basis points
* Morocco offers to let some UN Western Sahara mission staff back
* Potential Boeing Iran sale faces opposition in U.S. Congress
* INTERVIEW-MSF spurns EU funding in protest at Turkey migrant deal
* Egyptian court hands ex-president Mursi another life sentence
* 'Unorthodox' agriculture policies to cost Egypt $860 mln -USDA
* EFG Hermes energy platform Vortex closes 550 mln euro wind farm deal
* Egypt raises interest rates by 100 basis points, to highest level in years
* Egypt's T-bill yields rise at auction on Thursday
* Saudi Arabia's SALIC boosts investment in G3 Canada grain company
* Saudi market regulator jails two executives of contractor MMG
* Saudi deputy crown prince requests meeting on Yemen with U.N. chief
* More robust approach needed to influence Syria's Assad -Saudi minister
* Saudis, allies seek 'to minimize civilian casualties' in Yemen -minister
* BRIEF-Dow Chemical first company to get trading license in Saudi Arabia
* Saudi's Sipchem completes 1 bln riyal 5-yr sukuk issue
* Funding, regulation challenge Saudi private sector drive
* Saudi Arabia seeking to buy 300,000 tonnes hard wheat
* Saudi Aramco says minor pipeline fire extinguished, no impact on oil supply
* Dubai group pays $2.4 bln for control of Kuwait's Americana
* Barclays labels $1.0 bln lawsuit over 2008 fundraising 'misconceived'
* Malaysia's 1MDB says its been served arbitration request by IPIC, Aabar
* Abu Dhabi banks NBAD, FGB in early merger talks -sources
* Abu Dhabi levies airport, hotel taxes to boost revenues
* UAE says its war in Yemen "practically over"
* Qatar to lure overseas money with ownership and tax incentives
* Qatar predicts at least three years of budget deficits
* India's Petronet picks Qatari producer Rasgas to supply cargo-trade sources
* Poland receives first commercial LNG from Qatar
* Italy's Fincantieri signs 4 bln euro deal to build ships for Qatar
* BRIEF-Salini Impregilo's led consortium awarded $955 mln contract in Kuwait
* Oman finance ministry to issue $2.5 billion sukuk to plug budget gap
* TABLE-Oman money supply growth accelerates in April
* Bahraini Shi'ite clerics warn against targeting Muslim sect
* UN worried about Bahrain's crackdown on political opposition (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)