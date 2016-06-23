MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 23

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wobble ahead of Brexit vote, sterling jumps

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed before Brexit vote, Egypt resumes downtrend

* Oil slips after small U.S. drawdown; seen choppy before Brexit vote

* Gold touches two-week low as Britain gears up for EU vote

* Middle East Crude-Oman slips into discount

* INSIGHT-Conflict among U.S. allies in northern Syria clouds war on Islamic State

* EXCLUSIVE-Bahrain national reconciliation efforts stalled - U.S. State Dept

* Assad tells electricity minister to form new Syria government

* In Turkey's tussle with the EU, Erdogan thinks he holds the cards

* Death toll in clashes, blast in Libyan town rises to 40

* Saudi deputy crown prince, UN chief talk protecting Yemen's children

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi Arabia opens door to OPEC fightback

* Gains against Islamic State not yet enough, could backfire: U.S. officials

* Turkish jets strike PKK targets in northern Iraq, southeast Turkey

* Airport planned for Israel-Jordan border clouds neighbourly ties

* Iran condensate exports set to fall to 5-month low in July -sources

* ANALYSIS-Bahrain gambles with security by launching crackdown on Shi'ites

* EXCLUSIVE-Anti-money laundering body seen keeping Iran on blacklist -officials

* Buyers of Kuwaiti food group Americana aim for $1.65 bln loan

* UAE food firm NFPC pulls stake sale on valuation mismatch

EGYPT

* Egypt's local wheat purchases thrown into question amid fraud allegations

* Egyptian court acquits 22 over Red Sea islands protest

SAUDI ARABIA

* Wanted man killed after Saudi raid on Shi'ite village - state media

* Saudi may return to market balancing role post recovery - energy minister

* Saudis to let foreign investors buy listed debt instruments

* Saudi heritage revival too late to save many cultural treasures

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates Global Aluminium to press ahead with Guinea bauxite mine

QATAR

* VW owners close ranks as investors vent fury over crisis

* Qatar fund Mayhoola buys French fashion brand Balmain

* Italy, Qatar Airways resume tough talks over Meridiana stake sale - minister

* Qatari athlete held by Spanish police in doping probe, says official

KUWAIT

* Shares in Kuwait's Agility suspended pending clarification on report

* Vietnam says Nghi Son refinery construction facing delays (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)