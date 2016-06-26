MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 26

DUBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks tumble as Britain votes for EU exit

* Oil prices plunge 5 percent as Britain votes to leave EU

* Gold races to 2-year high as investors seek refuge from Brexit

* Turkey warns of rising European xenophobia after Brexit vote

* Hezbollah to send more fighters to Syria's Aleppo

* Offensives against Islamic State could displace 2.3 mln Iraqis -U.N.

EGYPT

* Legal snag delays Egypt ergot decree, U.S. shipment rejected

* Egypt to auction 4G licences if local operators don't bite

* Egypt's T-bill yields rise at auction on Thursday

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia, UAE see Brexit having little impact on their financial institutions

* Saudi Arabia says adjusted some assets denominated in sterling and euros

* Saudi prince aims for Silicon Valley appeal to gleam at home

* Embattled Saudi builder Mojil to keep operating -CEO

* Court orders Germany to decide on gun exports to Saudi Arabia

* SaudiGulf Airlines granted licence for Saudi domestic flights

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai bank Emirates NBD signs upsized $1.7 bln loan

QATAR

* Qatar uses 3D printers to make World Cup stadiums 'desert-proof'

KUWAIT

* Kuwait sues IOC for $1 billion over Olympic ban

OMAN

* Oman's Jan-March budget deficit swells to $4.3 bln

BAHRAIN

Bahrain May inflation edges down to 3.7 pct