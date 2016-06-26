MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 26

DUBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks tumble as Britain votes for EU exit
* Oil prices plunge 5 percent as Britain votes to leave EU
* Gold races to 2-year high as investors seek refuge from Brexit
* Turkey warns of rising European xenophobia after Brexit vote
* Hezbollah to send more fighters to Syria's Aleppo
* Offensives against Islamic State could displace 2.3 mln Iraqis -U.N.
* Legal snag delays Egypt ergot decree, U.S. shipment rejected
* Egypt to auction 4G licences if local operators don't bite
* Egypt's T-bill yields rise at auction on Thursday
* Saudi Arabia, UAE see Brexit having little impact on their financial institutions
* Saudi Arabia says adjusted some assets denominated in sterling and euros
* Saudi prince aims for Silicon Valley appeal to gleam at home
* Embattled Saudi builder Mojil to keep operating -CEO
* Court orders Germany to decide on gun exports to Saudi Arabia
* SaudiGulf Airlines granted licence for Saudi domestic flights
* Dubai bank Emirates NBD signs upsized $1.7 bln loan
* Qatar uses 3D printers to make World Cup stadiums 'desert-proof'
* Kuwait sues IOC for $1 billion over Olympic ban
* Oman's Jan-March budget deficit swells to $4.3 bln
* Bahrain May inflation edges down to 3.7 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)