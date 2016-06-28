MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 28

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, FX bounce from early lows as investors hunt for bargains
* Oil prices rise on looming Norway strike, but Brexit still weighs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks hold back Saudi as nearby markets tick higher
* Gold holds steady as global stocks weaken after Brexit vote
* Middle East Crude-Remaining Aug-loading cargoes under pressure
* Iran oil chief shakes up oil firm in bid to strike pre-election deals
* Iran’s new oil contracts to be launched this summer
* INTERVIEW-Iraq’s southern oil exports seen steady through 2016 at 3.162 mln bpd
* Doubts grow over Airbus A380 sale to Iran -sources
* Iraqi army closes in on Islamic State militants holed up west of Falluja
* Islamic State bombings in southern Yemen kill 38 -medics
* Telecom Egypt to receive second tranche of withheld dividends from Vodafone
* Egypt could secure $10 bln loan from IMF - central bank
* IMF says has not received loan request from Egypt, stands ready to help
* Egypt’s central bank to hold six-month, one-year T-bill auction June 29
* Egypt to issue $3 bln Eurobond in Sept-Oct, implement VAT by Sept
* Black box memory chips from crashed EgyptAir jet flown to France for repair
* Paris prosecutor says opens manslaughter probe into crashed EgyptAir jet
* Crashed EgyptAir flight data recorder successfully repaired -investigation committee
* Egypt bans activist from travelling to women’s rights conference
* Egypt detains popular Lebanese political talk show host
* Saudi contractor Khodari says to book loss after passing up state contract
* Abu Dhabi fund launching ETF to invest in UAE large caps
* Qatar May trade surplus halves on low gas prices
* France’s Total wins 30 pct stake in Qatar’s Al-Shaheen oilfield -source
* Italy govt, unions, Meridiana, agree terms of stake sale to Qatar Airways
* Total to invest over $2 bln in Qatar’s Al-Shaheen oilfield development -CEO
* Kuwait’s finance minister expresses confidence in UK investments
* Kuwait’s emir warns against sectarian abuse on social media
* Investcorp to buy cyber security firm Coresec Systems (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)