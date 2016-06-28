FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 28
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 28, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, FX bounce from early lows as investors hunt for bargains

* Oil prices rise on looming Norway strike, but Brexit still weighs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks hold back Saudi as nearby markets tick higher

* Gold holds steady as global stocks weaken after Brexit vote

* Middle East Crude-Remaining Aug-loading cargoes under pressure

* Iran oil chief shakes up oil firm in bid to strike pre-election deals

* Iran’s new oil contracts to be launched this summer

* INTERVIEW-Iraq’s southern oil exports seen steady through 2016 at 3.162 mln bpd

* Doubts grow over Airbus A380 sale to Iran -sources

* Iraqi army closes in on Islamic State militants holed up west of Falluja

* Islamic State bombings in southern Yemen kill 38 -medics

EGYPT

* Telecom Egypt to receive second tranche of withheld dividends from Vodafone

* Egypt could secure $10 bln loan from IMF - central bank

* IMF says has not received loan request from Egypt, stands ready to help

* Egypt’s central bank to hold six-month, one-year T-bill auction June 29

* Egypt to issue $3 bln Eurobond in Sept-Oct, implement VAT by Sept

* Black box memory chips from crashed EgyptAir jet flown to France for repair

* Paris prosecutor says opens manslaughter probe into crashed EgyptAir jet

* Crashed EgyptAir flight data recorder successfully repaired -investigation committee

* Egypt bans activist from travelling to women’s rights conference

* Egypt detains popular Lebanese political talk show host

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi contractor Khodari says to book loss after passing up state contract

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi fund launching ETF to invest in UAE large caps

QATAR

* Qatar May trade surplus halves on low gas prices

* France’s Total wins 30 pct stake in Qatar’s Al-Shaheen oilfield -source

* Italy govt, unions, Meridiana, agree terms of stake sale to Qatar Airways

* Total to invest over $2 bln in Qatar’s Al-Shaheen oilfield development -CEO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s finance minister expresses confidence in UK investments

* Kuwait’s emir warns against sectarian abuse on social media

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp to buy cyber security firm Coresec Systems (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.