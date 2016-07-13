MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 13

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 2016 peak as risk appetite improves
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses end higher on oil prices; profit-taking drags Egypt
* Oil drops as investors lock in gains; surprise U.S. stockpile build
* Gold hovers near previous session's lows on stronger equities
* OPEC sees tighter 2017 oil market, Brexit drag on economy
* Iran advisory body approves new oil and gas contract -Tasnim
* Iran increases oil exports to 2.5 million barrels per day - Shana
* Supertankers loading oil at Iraq's Basra port after pipeline leak repair
* Turkey maintaining moderate and stable growth trend, cenbank's Cetinkaya says
* Shelling, air strikes in Libya siege on Islamic State in Sirte
* Aleppo rebels brace for long Syrian government siege
* Russian suspect in Istanbul attack: a shy student who found religion
* Iraqi forces link up south of Mosul, tightening noose around Islamic State
* Egypt's GASC says buys 180,000 tonnes of Russian, Ukraine wheat
* Egypt cbank keeps pound stable at forex auction amid devaluation talk
* Egypt orders Muslim preachers to deliver identical weekly sermons
* Egyptian policemen jailed for beating father of four to death
* Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates
* Saudi's Kingdom says Brexit costs it 150 mln riyals on AccorHotels deal
* Saudi retailer Jarir Marketing Q2 profit falls 17 pct
* Saudi prosecutors bring charges over Grand Mosque crane disaster -newspaper
* Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
* Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
* Finansbank acquisition helps lift quarterly profits at Qatar National Bank
* Qatar central bank sells 1.2 bln riyals T-bills
* LATAM Airlines shares soar as Qatar takes stake
* Qatar Airways may take significant stake in Meridiana - source
* Qatar to build Zaha Hadid hotel shaped like desert flower
* Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
* Kuwait studies privatisation of oil services, not output
* National Bank of Kuwait says provides $280 mln loan to Kuwait Styrene Co
* Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* Bahrain activist's trial postponed, rights groups call for his release
* Bahrain makes arrests over bombing that killed woman, blames Iran
* Oman Q2 earnings estimates
* National Bank of Oman launches $100 mln tap of existing 2019 bond - lead (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)