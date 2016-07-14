FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 14
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 14, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hover near 8-month peak on BoE rate cut hope

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks benefit from EM inflows ahead of stimulus moves

* Oil rises after big losses, glut concerns likely to persist

* Gold steady, supported by expectations of interest rate cuts

* Saudi Arabia’s new jihadists: poorly trained but hard to stop

* Car bomb kills seven north of Baghdad, second bombing in two days -sources

* Aleppo rebels brace for long Syrian government siege

* Iran summons French ambassador over dissident meeting in Paris

* Bahrain activist’s trial postponed, rights groups call for his release

* Syrian rebels say Russian jets hit refugee camp along Jordan border

* Hundreds face torture and enforced disappearance in Egypt -Amnesty

* INTERVIEW-Without two-state solution, Middle East faces “perpetual violence”- U.N.

* Turkey PM says aims to develop relations with Syria, Iraq

* UN emergency stocks too thin to feed Syria’s Aleppo if under siege

* Germany will recall soldiers from Turkey if MP visit blocked -vice chancellor

* OPEC delegates say Saudi comments show higher oil price desire

* Islamic State says ‘minister of war’ Shishani killed

* COLUMN-A year after nuclear deal, sanctions still hurt Iran

* Teva says Allergan deal to close ‘any time’, expects U.S. antitrust clearance

* Tunisia PM won’t quit to allow unity gov‘t, wants parliament to decide

* Hundreds face torture and enforced disappearance in Egypt -Amnesty

* Attacks in Saudi Arabia bear hallmarks of Islamic State - CIA head

EGYPT

* Egypt’s long-awaited FAO report shows ergot not a threat to wheat crop

* Solar plane lands in Egypt on penultimate leg of world tour

* BRIEF-Boeing, Egyptair announce order for nine next-generation 737-800s

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi consortium closes $1.825 bln Rabigh 1 refinancing

* Banque Saudi Fransi posts 3.2 pct rise in Q2 profit

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Strata Manufacturing wins Airbus contracts worth $1 bln

QATAR

* Qatar’s Nakilat Q2 profit declines 2.8 pct

* Qatari al-Shaheen crude sells at widest discount in 4 mths

* Qatar Electricity and Water Q2 net profit up 13.4 pct

BAHRAIN

* Joint venture raises 107 mln dinars to support work at Bahrain airport

* Gulf lender GIB appoints CEO of investment banking unit

OMAN

* Omantel Q2 net profit rises 19.9 pct

* Oman’s Raysut Cement Q2 net profit dips 2.4 pct

* Oman’s Bank Muscat Q2 net profit edges higher, lifts sector

* Human Rights Watch says abuse of maids in Oman verges on slavery (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.