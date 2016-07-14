MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 14

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hover near 8-month peak on BoE rate cut hope

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks benefit from EM inflows ahead of stimulus moves

* Oil rises after big losses, glut concerns likely to persist

* Gold steady, supported by expectations of interest rate cuts

* Saudi Arabia’s new jihadists: poorly trained but hard to stop

* Car bomb kills seven north of Baghdad, second bombing in two days -sources

* Aleppo rebels brace for long Syrian government siege

* Iran summons French ambassador over dissident meeting in Paris

* Bahrain activist’s trial postponed, rights groups call for his release

* Syrian rebels say Russian jets hit refugee camp along Jordan border

* Hundreds face torture and enforced disappearance in Egypt -Amnesty

* INTERVIEW-Without two-state solution, Middle East faces “perpetual violence”- U.N.

* Turkey PM says aims to develop relations with Syria, Iraq

* UN emergency stocks too thin to feed Syria’s Aleppo if under siege

* Germany will recall soldiers from Turkey if MP visit blocked -vice chancellor

* OPEC delegates say Saudi comments show higher oil price desire

* Islamic State says ‘minister of war’ Shishani killed

* COLUMN-A year after nuclear deal, sanctions still hurt Iran

* Teva says Allergan deal to close ‘any time’, expects U.S. antitrust clearance

* Tunisia PM won’t quit to allow unity gov‘t, wants parliament to decide

* Attacks in Saudi Arabia bear hallmarks of Islamic State - CIA head

EGYPT

* Egypt’s long-awaited FAO report shows ergot not a threat to wheat crop

* Solar plane lands in Egypt on penultimate leg of world tour

* BRIEF-Boeing, Egyptair announce order for nine next-generation 737-800s

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi consortium closes $1.825 bln Rabigh 1 refinancing

* Banque Saudi Fransi posts 3.2 pct rise in Q2 profit

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Strata Manufacturing wins Airbus contracts worth $1 bln

QATAR

* Qatar’s Nakilat Q2 profit declines 2.8 pct

* Qatari al-Shaheen crude sells at widest discount in 4 mths

* Qatar Electricity and Water Q2 net profit up 13.4 pct

BAHRAIN

* Joint venture raises 107 mln dinars to support work at Bahrain airport

* Gulf lender GIB appoints CEO of investment banking unit

OMAN

* Omantel Q2 net profit rises 19.9 pct

* Oman’s Raysut Cement Q2 net profit dips 2.4 pct

* Oman’s Bank Muscat Q2 net profit edges higher, lifts sector

* Human Rights Watch says abuse of maids in Oman verges on slavery (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)