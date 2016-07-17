CORRECTED-MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 17

(Adds correct company RICs)
DUBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares slip; safe-havens gain on attempted Turkish coup
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets hold steady amid low oil prices
* Oil prices rally in late trading after Turkish army says it seizes power
* Spot gold turns higher as Turkish PM says military coup underway
* Obama urges rule of law in Turkey, U.S. warns of damage to relations
* Egypt blocks UN call to respect 'democratically elected' govt in Turkey
* ANALYSIS-Two cheers for Erdogan: Europe hopes and fears after coup bid
* Death toll rises to 265 in failed Turkey coup -official
* Istanbul's airport reopens, flights resume after coup attempt
* Regional rival Iran expresses support for Turkey over coup attempt [nL8N1A20CO
* Iran says hopes Turkey respects elected Syrian elected government
* Islamic State claims responsibility for Nice attack - Amaq news agency
* U.N.-backed Yemen peace talks resume in Kuwait
* Yemen's al Qaeda wing says targeted Aden governor with bomb attack-SITE
* Bahrain to try top Shi'ite cleric for money laundering
* Trades with Goldman too complex for Libya's SWF - witness tells court
* No bids in tender for Turkey's Bank Asya sale
* Middle East Crude-More Murban cargoes sell at discounts
* Sadr supporters return to Baghdad streets despite government pleas
* INTERVIEW-US weighs more robust presence in Yemen for al Qaeda fight
* Italy's ANAS signs deal to build north-south highway in Iran
* Iraq to cut 2016 spending, take on billions in foreign debt
* Distressed funds set for big stakes in Gulf Keystone after debt swap
* EXCLUSIVE-Yemen slides closer to famine as frozen bank funds curb food imports
* Egypt's GASC says buys 300,000 tonnes of wheat
* EgyptAir cancels flights to Istanbul following coup attempt
* Egypt prosecutor says some local wheat bought on paper only
* Egypt ministry says rejected U.S. wheat shipment over ergot
* Egypt's FIHC tenders to buy soyoil and sunflower oil - trade
* Saudi Arabia welcomes end of coup attempt in Turkey - state media
* Saudi foreign minister welcomes release of pages from 9-11 report
* Top Saudi clerics condemn France attack, urges focus on Syria - TV
* U.N. asks Saudi to show how coalition prevents Yemen child deaths
* U.S. says allies oppose bill allowing 9/11 lawsuits against Saudi Arabia
* Saudi Binladin Group makes delayed payment on 1 bln riyal sukuk
* Saudi King leaves country on holiday, crown prince to manage affairs in his absence
* SR Technics says Mubadala agreed to sell 80 pct stake in co to HNA Aviation
* UAE bank ADIB warns on credit growth after 1 pct Q2 profit gain
* Tight liquidity drags on profits at UAE's Union National Bank
* UAE growth in credit demand slows in June quarter -c.bank
* Shareholder in UAE's Arabtec agrees to give it 400 mln dirham debt facility
* Dubai June inflation rises to 2.2 percent
* Qatar says denounces military coup attempt in Turkey - state media
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Deutsche Bank a decent flutter for Qatari royals
* Deutsche Bank names lawyer to supervisory board at Qatar's suggestion
* Qatar Airways to buy 49 percent of Italy's Meridiana
* Qatar June inflation edges down to 2.5 percent
* Asia Crude Oil Trades-Sept Murban, Qatar Land sell at lower levels
* Bahrain wields travel curbs in crackdown on opponents-activists
* Moody's assigns Baa1 rating to Oman's USD sovereign sukuk
* Ooredoo Oman's second quarter net profit rises 7 pct
* National Bank of Oman posts flat Q2 net profit
* Oman's Bank Dhofar Q2 net profit rises 16.2 pct
* Kuwait raises crude OSP to Northwest Europe in August
* Kuwait-based ALAFCO opts for 10 A321neos (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)