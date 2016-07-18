MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 18

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares steady, Softbank said to bid for ARM
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges up despite Turkey; Saudi's NCB falls on earnings
* Oil prices rise as market shrugs off Turkey coup bid
* Gold falls as safe haven appeal wanes after failed Turkey coup
* Turkey reopens air base for U.S fight against Islamic State- Pentagon
* Arrests hit 6,000 as Turkey cracks down on army and judges after coup bid
* Turkey widens crackdown on military, judiciary after failed coup
* ANALYSIS-Turkey's bungled putsch: a strangely 20th century coup
* ANALYSIS-Two cheers for Erdogan: Europe hopes and fears after coup bid
* France says question marks over Turkey's role in fight with Islamic State
* Pay protest shuts east Libyan oil terminal of Hariga, delaying two shipments - port official
* Syrian army reaches main road into rebel-held Aleppo -rebels
* Palestinian carrying explosives arrested at Jerusalem rail station
* EXCLUSIVE-Brother of Nice attacker says he sent 'laughing' photo amid crowds
* Yields rise at Egypt T-bill auction
* Egypt blocks UN call to respect 'democratically elected' govt in Turkey
* Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates
* Saudi's Riyad Bank beats forecasts with 1.6 pct Q2 net profit rise
* Despite reform, Saudi "guardianship" still restricts women - HRW
* Saudi's Almarai net profit up 18.6 pct, cautious on outlook
* Saudi shipper Bahri plans to increase VLCC fleet to 46
* Saudi's National Commercial Bank Q2 net profit rises 3.2 pct
* Petro Rabigh restarts ethane cracker unit July 14
* Saudi Arabia detains Turkish military attache to Kuwait -Arabiya
* Saudi always reacts to oil supply and demand, watching market - minister
* Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
* Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
* Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* Bahrain court dissolves main Shi'ite opposition
* TABLE-Oman money supply growth slows sharply in May
* Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
* National Bank of Kuwait Q2 net profit rises 7.2 pct, misses estimates
* Kuwaiti's Zain interested in Egypt 4G licence -ministry official
Compiled by Dubai newsroom