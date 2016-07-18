MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 18

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares steady, Softbank said to bid for ARM

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges up despite Turkey; Saudi's NCB falls on earnings

* Oil prices rise as market shrugs off Turkey coup bid

* Gold falls as safe haven appeal wanes after failed Turkey coup

* Turkey reopens air base for U.S fight against Islamic State- Pentagon

* Arrests hit 6,000 as Turkey cracks down on army and judges after coup bid

* Turkey widens crackdown on military, judiciary after failed coup

* ANALYSIS-Turkey's bungled putsch: a strangely 20th century coup

* ANALYSIS-Two cheers for Erdogan: Europe hopes and fears after coup bid

* France says question marks over Turkey's role in fight with Islamic State

* Pay protest shuts east Libyan oil terminal of Hariga, delaying two shipments - port official

* Syrian army reaches main road into rebel-held Aleppo -rebels

* Palestinian carrying explosives arrested at Jerusalem rail station

* EXCLUSIVE-Brother of Nice attacker says he sent 'laughing' photo amid crowds

EGYPT

* Yields rise at Egypt T-bill auction

* Egypt blocks UN call to respect 'democratically elected' govt in Turkey

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates

* Saudi's Riyad Bank beats forecasts with 1.6 pct Q2 net profit rise

* Despite reform, Saudi "guardianship" still restricts women - HRW

* Saudi's Almarai net profit up 18.6 pct, cautious on outlook

* Saudi shipper Bahri plans to increase VLCC fleet to 46

* Saudi's National Commercial Bank Q2 net profit rises 3.2 pct

* Petro Rabigh restarts ethane cracker unit July 14

* Saudi Arabia detains Turkish military attache to Kuwait -Arabiya

* Saudi always reacts to oil supply and demand, watching market - minister

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

* Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

* Bahrain court dissolves main Shi'ite opposition

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman money supply growth slows sharply in May

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

* National Bank of Kuwait Q2 net profit rises 7.2 pct, misses estimates

* Kuwaiti's Zain interested in Egypt 4G licence -ministry official