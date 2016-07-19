FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 19
July 19, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares dip, crude oil extends losses

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar, Dubai surge, rest of region restrained

* MIDEAST DEBT-Japan-based loan adds to Qatar banks' foreign borrowing spree

* Oil prices fall on oversupply concerns despite output cuts

* Gold holds on to overnight losses; central bank policies in focus

* Turkey widens post-coup purge, demands U.S. hand over cleric

* U.S. says hopes to raise in excess of $2 billion in aid for Iraq

* Algeria boosts oil output at two major fields, official says

* Moody's places Turkey's debt ratings on review for downgrade

* Suspects in Saudi embassy attack appear in Iranian court

* Anadolu Industry Holding to sell stake in Alternatif Bank

* Morocco asks to rejoin African Union as seeks backing over Western Sahara

* Iran hardliners gain authority in backlash that could sideline Rouhani

* Iran to name international oil companies eligible to take part in tenders

* Turkey suspends Islamic lender Bank Asya's activities

* Iran receives the missile part of S-300 defence system from Russia - Tasnim

EGYPT

* China Telecom, Saudi Telecom show interest in Egyptian 4G licenses- Bloomberg

* Egypt quarantine head urges wheat inspections at port of origin

* Five- and 10-year yields rise at Egyptian bond auction

* Egyptian dairy company Domty to invest $27 mln to boost production

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi miner Ma'aden beats estimates despite Q2 profit halving

* Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.295 mln bpd in May

* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank meets estimates as Q2 net profit gains 5.7 pct

* Saudi's Riyad Bank proposes H1 cash dividend of 0.35 riyal per share

* Saudi Binladin seeks loan extension after Grand Mosque payment delay

* Saudi bank Samba's Q2 net profit slips 1.4 pct, meets forecasts

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE bank ADCB beats estimates despite 12.3 pct Q2 net profit drop

* Dubai's ENBD profit up 16 pct as bad loan provisions drop

QATAR

* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Qatar's banking system

* Qatari banks QIB, Masraf Al Rayan report 2nd-quarter profit rise

* Exodus of professional workers reshaping Qatar

* SNC-Lavalin Group awarded 5-year framework agreement by Oryx GTL in Qatar

* Qatar's Commercial Bank gets $166 mln international loan

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain slams UK, U.S. "interference", clerics say Shi'ites under threat

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Zain approaches Egypt telecom regulator on 4G licence (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

