a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 24
July 24, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks keep winning streak, sterling drops

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf falls on oil and earnings, Egypt hit by FX worries

* Oil dives 4 pct on the week on U.S. rigs rise, glut threat

* Gold slips on nervousness over Fed policy outlook

* Erdogan announces army overhaul in latest post-coup shakeup

* Syrian opposition turns to Pokemon to win support

* ANALYSIS-Kerry's Syria plan with Russia faces deep skepticism in U.S., abroad

* POLL-Turkey's economy to miss growth targets for next two years as tourism dips

* Libyan forces report gains against IS in battle for Sirte

* EgyptAir Flight 804 broke up in midair after a fire - NY Times

* Libya's PFG to start lifting oil terminals blockade over next 3 days

* Tunisia's ruling parties set to oust PM in confidence vote

* Grenade explodes near mosque in Yemen's Sanaa

* Islamic State shuns withdrawal offer in surrounded Syrian city

* Kerry calls for new measures to counter changing Islamic State

* Iran urges global anti-terror fight after Munich attack

* Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul suicide attacks -Amaq

* Solar plane takes off from Egypt on final leg of world tour

* Saudi Arabia denies issuing new fatwa against Pokemon

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC says seeks soyoil and sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt's SIIC buys 150,000 T raw sugar -trade

* Telecom Egypt in talks with banks over funds for 4G

* Egypt's black market dollar hits record high amid devaluation talk

* Yields rise at Egypt's Thursday T-bill auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* BRIEF-FCC expands its Saudi Arabia metro deal

* Cash-strapped Cuba signs loan deals with Saudi Arabia for $80 mln

* BRIEF-Ezra says EMAS Chiyoda subsea consortium secures $1.6 bln contract from Saudi Aramco

* U.S. warns of potential imminent threat to citizens in Jeddah

* Saudi's Alinma Bank Q2 net profit up 12.1 pct, in line with estimates

* Saudi Kayan swings to Q2 net profit on lower feedstock costs

* Saudi's SAFCO extends earnings slump as Q2 profit halves

* Saudi's Arab National Bank Q2 net profit slips 2.1 pct on higher costs

* Saudi Arabia regains top ranking in China crude supply

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi June inflation falls to 2.1 pct

* NEWSMAKER-UAE tycoon Qubaisi named in billion-dollar U.S. suits

QATAR

* Qatar says gives $30 mln to pay Gaza public sector workers

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti court upholds death sentence for member of alleged Iran spy cell

* Viva Kuwait Q2 profit falls 15 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says dismantles Iran-linked militant cell

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
