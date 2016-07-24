MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 24

July 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks keep winning streak, sterling drops
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf falls on oil and earnings, Egypt hit by FX worries
* Oil dives 4 pct on the week on U.S. rigs rise, glut threat
* Gold slips on nervousness over Fed policy outlook
* Erdogan announces army overhaul in latest post-coup shakeup
* Syrian opposition turns to Pokemon to win support
* ANALYSIS-Kerry's Syria plan with Russia faces deep skepticism in U.S., abroad
* POLL-Turkey's economy to miss growth targets for next two years as tourism dips
* Libyan forces report gains against IS in battle for Sirte
* EgyptAir Flight 804 broke up in midair after a fire - NY Times
* Libya's PFG to start lifting oil terminals blockade over next 3 days
* Tunisia's ruling parties set to oust PM in confidence vote
* Grenade explodes near mosque in Yemen's Sanaa
* Islamic State shuns withdrawal offer in surrounded Syrian city
* Kerry calls for new measures to counter changing Islamic State
* Iran urges global anti-terror fight after Munich attack
* Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul suicide attacks -Amaq
* Solar plane takes off from Egypt on final leg of world tour
* Saudi Arabia denies issuing new fatwa against Pokemon
* Egypt's GASC says seeks soyoil and sunflower oil in tender
* Egypt's SIIC buys 150,000 T raw sugar -trade
* Telecom Egypt in talks with banks over funds for 4G
* Egypt's black market dollar hits record high amid devaluation talk
* Yields rise at Egypt's Thursday T-bill auction
* BRIEF-FCC expands its Saudi Arabia metro deal
* Cash-strapped Cuba signs loan deals with Saudi Arabia for $80 mln
* BRIEF-Ezra says EMAS Chiyoda subsea consortium secures $1.6 bln contract from Saudi Aramco
* U.S. warns of potential imminent threat to citizens in Jeddah
* Saudi's Alinma Bank Q2 net profit up 12.1 pct, in line with estimates
* Saudi Kayan swings to Q2 net profit on lower feedstock costs
* Saudi's SAFCO extends earnings slump as Q2 profit halves
* Saudi's Arab National Bank Q2 net profit slips 2.1 pct on higher costs
* Saudi Arabia regains top ranking in China crude supply
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi June inflation falls to 2.1 pct
* NEWSMAKER-UAE tycoon Qubaisi named in billion-dollar U.S. suits
* Qatar says gives $30 mln to pay Gaza public sector workers
* Kuwaiti court upholds death sentence for member of alleged Iran spy cell
* Viva Kuwait Q2 profit falls 15 pct
* Bahrain says dismantles Iran-linked militant cell
Compiled by Dubai newsroom