FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 25
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 25, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 9-month peak, dollar shines

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf retreats as oil's fall outweighs Q2 earnings

* Crude stays near 2-month low on oil glut worries

* Gold edges lower as investors await central bank decisions

* Turkey ruling, opposition parties to rally together after coup

* Turkish president gains upper hand in power struggle

* Kerry's Syria plan with Russia faces deep skepticism in U.S., abroad

* Syrian government says ready for further peace talks - state media

* Libya oil exports threatened as NOC warns against port deal

* Blast in northwest Baghdad claimed by Islamic State kills six

* Al Qaeda chief urges kidnappings of Westerners for prisoner swaps -SITE

EGYPT

* Yields rise at Egypt's T-bill auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates

* Saudi's Jarir Marketing proposes lower Q2 dividend

* Saudi's PetroRabigh Q2 net profit slides 79.6 pct

* Saudi's Algosaibi signs deal with steering group on drawn-out restructuring

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

* Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

* Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q2 net profit rises 34.4 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

* Bahrain June inflation falls to 3.3 percent

* Aluminium Bahrain Q2 net income tumbles 45.4 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.