FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 26
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 26, 2016 / 4:15 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares slip, yen gains as uncertainty grips

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE rebounds, banks weigh on Saudi

* Oil prices edge away from 3-month lows, but mood remains bearish

* Gold holds steady as investors await Fed meet outcome

* Middle East Crude-DME Oman flips to premium

* Turkey detains 42 journalists in crackdown as Europe sounds alarm

* U.N. aid chief urges Security Council to push Aleppo aid access

* Turkey's central bank says raises rediscount credit limit to $20 bln

* HSBC says in talks to sell Lebanese business to Lebanon's Blom Bank

* Turkish banking watchdog cancels operating rights of Bank Asya

* Fitch: First-Half Sukuk Issuance in Key Markets Up 11%

EGYPT

* Egypt cancels 1.5 and 3 year bond auctions, 7-year bond yields rise

* Economists expect Egypt's central bank to hold rate at Thursday meeting

* Egypt's pound weakens on black market amid devaluation talk

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates

* Saudi's SABIC says studying petchems JV with Exxon Mobil affiliate

* Saudi Cement Q2 net profit slips 2 pct, in line with estimates

* Shares in several Saudi insurers surge on Q2 earnings

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

* Solar-powered plane circles globe, returns to UAE

* Dubai Financial Market Q2 net profit falls 60 pct

* Lower oil prices hitting Abu Dhabi property market - consultants

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

* Ooredoo Kuwait continues earnings slump with 28 pct Q2 profit drop

* TABLE-Kuwait June inflation rises to 3.1 pct on housing costs

OMAN

* TABLE-Fuel prices boost Oman June inflation to 1.5 percent

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.