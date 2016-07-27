FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 27
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 27, 2016 / 4:02 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks near one-year highs; yen slips on BOJ easying bets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip as Saudi hit by poor Q2 earnings

* Oil dips to remain near 3-month lows as headwinds persist

* Gold eases on firm dollar, stocks; Fed rate policy in focus

* Kerry hopes to work with Russia on Syria, U.N. aims to restart talks

* Turkish troops hunt remaining coup plotters as crackdown widens

* Goldman Sachs abused trust in dealings with Libyan LIA, fund's lawyer tells trial

* From Beirut to Baghdad, 'useless' bomb detectors guard against disaster

* Abraaj says Turkey buy plans not impacted by political situation

* Turkey's central bank slams S&P over "hasty" ratings downgrade

* Putin and Erdogan to meet next month amid growing rapprochement

* Turkish military a fractured force after attempted coup

EGYPT

* Egypt says close to securing 3-year IMF loan programme

* Egyptian pound held steady at auction, firms on black market

* Egypt supply minister says 4 pct of locally bought wheat is missing

* Egypt signs exploration deals with U.S. and Cyprus firms

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Telecom misses forecasts with 27.1 pct Q2 profit fall

* Saudi court sentences two to death for killing army colonel -media

* Saudi shipper Bahri Q2 net profit rises 47.2 pct

* Saudi Arabia's Tasnee swings to profit as restructuring pays off

* Saudi Aramco appoints Buainain head of Aramco Trading

* Saudi June inflation flat at 4.1 percent

* Saudi builder Khodari slumps to Q2 net loss

* Saudi telco Mobily swings to Q2 net profit

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Aramex founder Ghandour said to sell stake to Alabbar, investors - Bloomberg

* HSBC appoints Georges Elhedery as MENA CEO

* Solar plane circles globe in first for clean energy

* DP World's H1 gross volumes up 1.2 pct like-for-like, 2.5 pct on reported basis

QATAR

* Qatari telco Ooredoo Q2 profit up 16.4 pct on Asian ops

* Vodafone Qatar reports flat year-on-year loss for Q1

* Ooredoo said to consider sale of stake in Singapore's StarHub - Bloomberg

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance House Q2 net profit rises 13.3 pct, meets forecasts

BAHRAIN

* Aluminium Bahrain may increase $750 mln loan for expansion project- CEO

* Bahrain to try scores of people on charges of setting up militant group (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.