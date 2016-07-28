MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 28

July 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge higher, dollar down after Fed meeting
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt jumps on IMF loan talks, oil pulls down Gulf
* Oil scrambles off April lows but oversupply still weighs
* Gold steady as Fed leaves interest rates unchanged
* Turkey dismisses military, shuts media outlets as crackdown deepens
* Algeria to implement 'new growth model' to cope with oil price drop
* Iran sets presidential election for May 2017
* Exiled Yemen government sells crude to Glencore -agency
* UN calls for humanitarian truce in Yemen's Taiz province
* Turks converted more than $9 bln of forex into lira - deputy PM
* Egypt's CIB reports higher net income, revenues in Q2
* Egypt's GASC seeks to buy wheat for Sept. 1-10 shipment
* Low participation in Egypt's GASC soyoil, sunoil tender- trade
* As FX shortage bites, Egypt's CIB limits use of bank cards abroad
* Egypt's Pioneers Holding plans $80 mln capital increase
* Egypt's Eastern Company posts 12 pct rise in FY net profit
* Egypt stock market jumps on news of IMF loan talks
* Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates
* Saudi's SABIC trims H1 dividend to 2 riyals/share - statement
* Saudi cleaner fuels project harvests foreign bids to build
* Saudi's Sipchem Q2 net profit slumps 76.4 percent
* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Group Q2 net profit falls 24.2 pct
* Saudi retailer Fawaz Alhokair Q1 net profit rises 0.9 pct
* Saudi's National Commercial Bank proposes lower H1 dividend
* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical Q2 net profit rises 11.2 pct
* Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
* Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* Fitch Affirms 11 UAE Banks
* Quarterly profits fall at UAE banks NBAD and FGB as bad loans weigh
* UAE's Pacific Controls in bank talks about 1.4 bln dirhams debt
* UAE telco Etisalat Q2 profit rises 51 pct
* Dubai developer Nakheel reports flat Q2 profit growth
* UAE inflation rises to 1.8 pct in June
* Dubai's Emaar Malls Q2 profit rises 11.2 pct
* UAE's property loans improving despite price slide -IMF
* Dubai Islamic Bank meets forecasts with 3 pct Q2 profit rise
* Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
* Qatar's Ezdan Holding Q2 net profit edges up 1.7 pct
* Qatar June trade surplus shrinks 44 percent y/y
* Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
* Kuwait's KIPCO says in line to meet 2016 profit target as Q2 rises 8 pct
* Kuwait's Ooredoo hires Debord as COO
* Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* Bahrain Shi'ite cleric goes on trial for money laundering (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)