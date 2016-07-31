MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on U.S. GDP, Japan bonds fall on BOJ move
* MIDEAST STOCKS-CIB's Q2 earnings aid Egypt, blue chips weigh on Gulf
* Oil ends July with worst monthly loss for WTI in a year
* Gold at near 3-wk high after U.S. GDP disappoints, set for monthly gain
* POLL-Flagging non-oil business dampens outlook for Gulf
* Erdogan says to close military schools, rein in armed forces
* Turkey's investment grade hangs in balance as post-coup purges deepen
* Scores of families leave besieged Aleppo under Russia-Damascus plan
* Coalition warplanes attack Houthi fighters near Saudi border -sources
* Libya government, oil guards reach deal to reopen ports
* U.S. allows American-made planes to be flown to Iran
* Iran's global banking problems deepen with rise of Trump, Brexit
* Iran needs 2-3 months to reach pre-sanctions oil output level -minister
* DNO looks to expand in Kurdish region with Gulf Keystone offer
* Up to 1 million people could flee battle for Iraq's Mosul -ICRC
* OPEC oil output set to reach record high in July - survey
* Russia says in talks with Turkey on two lines of TurkStream gas pipeline
* Tunisia lawmakers vote to dismiss prime minister
* Yemen peace talks extended by a week-UN envoy
* WIDER IMAGE-Getting pumped and pampered in hard-times Gaza
* Egypt central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged
* Egypt's GASC buys 120,000 tonnes Russian, Romanian wheat
* Egyptian pound firms on black market after IMF loan announcement
* Egypt's IMF talks give hope but only reform will trigger investment
* Egypt auditor, sacked by Sisi, convicted of lying about mass corruption
* IMF says mission to determine scale of Egypt financing
* Yields rise at Egypt's Thursday T-bill auction
* Egypt raids 10 foreign exchange bureaus over black market trading
* Egypt hopes to get approval for second tranche of $1.5 bln AfDB loan in Sept
* Egypt seeks international institutions to arrange $2-3 billion bond issuance
* Egypt says fuel smart cards to be launched this fiscal year
* Egypt has obligations worth $7 bln to $8 bln due in current fiscal year
* Saudi June M3 money supply shrinks for fifth month
* Saudi central bank's net foreign assets drop $11 bln in June
* SABIC to grow its way out of earnings slump - acting CEO
* Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q2 net profit falls 22 percent
* Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun
* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* Dubai's DP World signs lease agreement with Canada's Rodney Container Terminal
* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* Mubadala to become top Investcorp shareholder after 20 pct buy (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)