MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Bumper U.S. jobs data boosts stocks, dollar
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt closes at 13-month high, Gulf firms on oil
* Oil down modestly; late short-covering limits dollar impact
* Gold hits one-week low after U.S. jobs data beats forecasts
* Intense fighting as Syrian rebels break through Aleppo siege
* As Turkey's coup strains ties with West, detente with Russia gathers pace
* Yemen's Hadi launches military operation east of Sanaa, peace talks end
* Air strike on Syrian hospital kills 10 - Observatory
* Dubai firefighters tackle building blaze, no injuries reported
* Yemen aims to stop c.bank officials tapping state funds abroad
* Iranian Sunni cleric says executions may inflame regional tensions
* Saudi Arabia to help Germany investigate attacks -Spiegel
* Fire under control in Iran gas pipeline blast - company official
* INTERVIEW-Hezbollah sees no immediate end to Syria war, partition in Iraq and Syria a possible outcome
* State Department official: 8,000 Syrian refugees resettled in U.S.
* Kuwait arrests Filipina accused of pledging allegiance to Islamic State, planning attack
* Egypt's former Grand Mufti survives assassination attempt
* SPECIAL REPORT-In Egypt, an Italian student stirred suspicion before he died
* EXCLUSIVE-UN report on Yemen says Houthis used human shields, Islamic State got cash
* Egypt's Suez Canal revenues up to $3.183 bln in Jan. 1 - Aug. 6 2016
* Egypt's solar power upset clouds outlook for foreign investors
* Egypt tenders to buy 8 LNG cargoes for Sept-Dec delivery -traders
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Egypt's IMF cure poses health risk for Middle East
* Egypt says IMF talks making good progress, VAT law by Sept
* Egypt military says killed leader of Islamic State in Sinai
* Egypt cabinet approves plan to issue $3-5 bln in eurobonds
* Egypt's Global Telecom posts Q2 net profit of $26.5 mln
* Saudi Arabia's top cleric urges businessmen to help troops
* Saudi investigation largely defends deadly air strikes in Yemen
* BRIEF-S&P revises Emirate of Sharjah outlook to negative on economic, fiscal risks - Reuters News
* UPDATE 2-Dubai airport reopens runway after Emirates crash, CEO says
* Gulf emirate says talks on $1.5 bln fraud allegations end without result
* MEDIA-Qatari stake in Deutsche bank less than earlier disclosed - WSJ
* Qatar cut July Marine crude price to $41.90/bbl, Land at $43.20/bbl - source
* Qatar Navigation Q2 net profit falls 29.8 pct - Reuters calculations
* TABLE-Kuwait bank lending growth slows in April
* Omantel ends talks with potential buyer of its WorldCall stake
* Bahrain's Batelco Q2 profit slips 1.7 pct on Yemen impairment (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)