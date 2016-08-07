FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 7
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 7, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Bumper U.S. jobs data boosts stocks, dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt closes at 13-month high, Gulf firms on oil

* Oil down modestly; late short-covering limits dollar impact

* Gold hits one-week low after U.S. jobs data beats forecasts

* Intense fighting as Syrian rebels break through Aleppo siege

* As Turkey's coup strains ties with West, detente with Russia gathers pace

* Yemen's Hadi launches military operation east of Sanaa, peace talks end

* Air strike on Syrian hospital kills 10 - Observatory

* Dubai firefighters tackle building blaze, no injuries reported

* Yemen aims to stop c.bank officials tapping state funds abroad

* Iranian Sunni cleric says executions may inflame regional tensions

* Saudi Arabia to help Germany investigate attacks -Spiegel

* Fire under control in Iran gas pipeline blast - company official

* INTERVIEW-Hezbollah sees no immediate end to Syria war, partition in Iraq and Syria a possible outcome

* State Department official: 8,000 Syrian refugees resettled in U.S.

* Kuwait arrests Filipina accused of pledging allegiance to Islamic State, planning attack

* Egypt's former Grand Mufti survives assassination attempt

* SPECIAL REPORT-In Egypt, an Italian student stirred suspicion before he died

* Yemen's Hadi launches military operation east of Sanaa, peace talks end

* EXCLUSIVE-UN report on Yemen says Houthis used human shields, Islamic State got cash

EGYPT

* Egypt's Suez Canal revenues up to $3.183 bln in Jan. 1 - Aug. 6 2016

* Egypt's solar power upset clouds outlook for foreign investors

* Egypt tenders to buy 8 LNG cargoes for Sept-Dec delivery -traders

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Egypt's IMF cure poses health risk for Middle East

* Egypt says IMF talks making good progress, VAT law by Sept

* Egypt military says killed leader of Islamic State in Sinai

* Egypt cabinet approves plan to issue $3-5 bln in eurobonds

* Egypt's Global Telecom posts Q2 net profit of $26.5 mln

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's top cleric urges businessmen to help troops

* Saudi investigation largely defends deadly air strikes in Yemen

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-S&P revises Emirate of Sharjah outlook to negative on economic, fiscal risks - Reuters News

* UPDATE 2-Dubai airport reopens runway after Emirates crash, CEO says

* Gulf emirate says talks on $1.5 bln fraud allegations end without result

QATAR

* MEDIA-Qatari stake in Deutsche bank less than earlier disclosed - WSJ

* Qatar cut July Marine crude price to $41.90/bbl, Land at $43.20/bbl - source

* Qatar Navigation Q2 net profit falls 29.8 pct - Reuters calculations

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait bank lending growth slows in April

OMAN

* Omantel ends talks with potential buyer of its WorldCall stake

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Batelco Q2 profit slips 1.7 pct on Yemen impairment (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.