MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 8

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as investors hunt for yield; Aussie shines

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf starts week on strong footing, Egypt slips back

* Oil prices rise on renewed output freeze talks, but fundamentals remain weak

* Gold near 1-wk low as US jobs data boosts rate-hike expectations

* Turkey's Erdogan stages mass rally in show of strength after coup attempt

* Iran executes nuclear scientist for spying for U.S.

* Intense fighting as Syrian rebels break through Aleppo siege

* Saudi-led coalition launches 30 air strikes in Yemen - residents

* Erdogan says talks with Putin to open new page in relations -TASS

* Iran plans to buy 20 regional jets from Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy

* Jets pound rebels after they break Aleppo siege

EGYPT

* Egypt's Siemens power plants to go online in December

* Egypt public prosecutor says $70 mln worth of local wheat falsely claimed

* Egyptian foreign reserves down to $15.536 bln at end-July

* Telecom Egypt board gives final approval to buy 4G licence

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi petchem margins benefit from oil, but not for long

* Saudi British Bank proposes lower interim dividend

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE warns that criminals may radicalise youths via video games

* Dubai airport says traffic in June reduced by Ramadan

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Agility says Q2 net profit up 11 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group Q2 net profit dips 2.8 pct

* Bahrain's Batelco proposes unchanged dividend for H1 2016 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)