a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 9
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 9, 2016 / 3:05 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares up as yield hunt drives record flows, pound slips

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar, Egypt rise to multi-month highs; petchems support Saudi

* Oil pares near 3-pct gains amid oil glut worries

* Gold holds steady after recovering from 1-wk low

* Venezuela says OPEC, non-OPEC countries may meet in 'coming weeks'

* Yemen's central bank denies irresponsible use of external reserves

* Ataturk's revival a symbol of Turkey's fragile post-coup unity

* Morocco considering widening currency bands for dirham - sources

* U.S. air strikes show limits on Libya intervention

* Iran denies U.S. cash payment was related to nuclear deal

* Turkish debt insurance costs fall, bonds rise after Moody's decision

* Iraq's Mosul residents feel relief, anxiety as "liberation" nears

* EU migrant deal not possible if Turkey's demands not met - Erdogan

* Turkish June industrial output rises 1.1 percent year-on-year

EGYPT

* Egypt announces sharp rises in electricity prices as it aims to phase out subsidies

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi raises visa fees, traffic fines to boost revenues

* Olympics-Saudi princess vows to involve women in sport

* Riyadh says Germany attack helper used Saudi phone from IS area

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Nasdaq Dubai to open equities futures market

QATAR

* Qatari investor holds options and shares in Deutsche Bank -source

* Qatar June bank lending growth slows, M2 money supply shrinks

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Americana posts 31 pct Q2 net profit gain

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain talking to banks about benchmark eurobond issue -source

OMAN

* Oman January-May budget deficit widens to $6.6 billion (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
