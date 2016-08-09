MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 9

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares up as yield hunt drives record flows, pound slips
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar, Egypt rise to multi-month highs; petchems support Saudi
* Oil pares near 3-pct gains amid oil glut worries
* Gold holds steady after recovering from 1-wk low
* Venezuela says OPEC, non-OPEC countries may meet in 'coming weeks'
* Yemen's central bank denies irresponsible use of external reserves
* Ataturk's revival a symbol of Turkey's fragile post-coup unity
* Morocco considering widening currency bands for dirham - sources
* U.S. air strikes show limits on Libya intervention
* Iran denies U.S. cash payment was related to nuclear deal
* Turkish debt insurance costs fall, bonds rise after Moody's decision
* Iraq's Mosul residents feel relief, anxiety as "liberation" nears
* EU migrant deal not possible if Turkey's demands not met - Erdogan
* Turkish June industrial output rises 1.1 percent year-on-year
* Egypt announces sharp rises in electricity prices as it aims to phase out subsidies
* Saudi raises visa fees, traffic fines to boost revenues
* Olympics-Saudi princess vows to involve women in sport
* Riyadh says Germany attack helper used Saudi phone from IS area
* Nasdaq Dubai to open equities futures market
* Qatari investor holds options and shares in Deutsche Bank -source
* Qatar June bank lending growth slows, M2 money supply shrinks
* Kuwait's Americana posts 31 pct Q2 net profit gain
* Bahrain talking to banks about benchmark eurobond issue -source
* Oman January-May budget deficit widens to $6.6 billion (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)