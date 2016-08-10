FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 10
August 10, 2016 / 3:00 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 1-year high, dollar slips after soft U.S. data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar snaps three-day winning streak, Saudi firms with oil

* Oil dips on oversupply; calls for producer meeting met with scepticism

* Gold climbs as dollar falls on weak U.S. data

* Putin and Erdogan move towards repairing ties amid tension with West

* Syrian govt forces bombard rebels in Aleppo, insurgents deny setbacks

* Executed Iranian nuclear scientist unfairly tried, said he was innocent -mother

* Saudi-led attacks on Yemeni capital resume, 13 killed, residents say

* Amidst emerging bond rally, African governments must pay up to sell debt

* Britain's May, Iran's Rouhani agree to work on closer ties -IRNA

* Turkish central bank cuts reserve requirement to boost liquidity

* Iraqi court closes corruption case against Speaker

* New U.S. aid delivery to Lebanon army to counter militant threat

EGYPT

* Egypt sets jail as punishment for black market forex trading

* Egypt bars police from talking to the media

* Egyptian pound stable at Tuesday's dollar sale, weaker on black market

* Egypt's Talaat Mostafa H1 (not Q2) net profit up at $48.95 mln

* Egypt's Palm Hills Q2 profit falls sharply to $7.2 million

* Egypt's Edita Q2 net profit down at $5.42 million

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. approves $1.15 bln sale of tanks, equipment to Saudi Arabia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Nakheel awards $408.4 mln contract for retail, leisure project

* UAE bank UNB in talks with banks about bond issue

* Dubai's Aramex confirms Australia Post buys 4.5 pct stake

* UAE's Etisalat says it completes sale of Canar shareholding

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Oil Company says leak at al-Ahmadi oil field had no impact on output

* Kuwait orders 30 Airbus Caracal helicopters (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
