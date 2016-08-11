MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 11

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat as oil slips; yuan pulls peers higher
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar, Egypt climb to multi-month highs, Saudi cools
* Oil prices fall on U.S. crude inventory build, record Saudi output
* Gold holds steady on weaker dollar
* Russia announces daily ceasefires in Syria's Aleppo to let in aid
* Bomb attacks, cross-border fire kill 13 in southeast Turkey - sources
* Turkey warns EU it is making 'serious mistakes' over failed coup
* Oman closes down newspaper, journalists held- Amnesty International
* Saudi policeman killed by Yemeni expatriate -state news agency
* Thirteen premature babies killed in Baghdad hospital fire
* Olympics-Shooting-Veteran Aldeehani wins gold in men's double trap
* Erdogan tells Turkey's banks to toe the line on interest rates after coup
* Libyan forces capture Sirte convention centre from Islamic State
* Saudi to open stock market wider to foreigners on Sept. 4
* China set to choose yuan clearing bank for UAE by end of year
* Egypt's cabinet approves draft tax settlement bill amid IMF talks
* Egypt sets buying price for local rice, maintains export ban
* Olympics-Weightlifting-Ahmed earns landmark podium for Egypt
* Egypt's headline consumer inflation flat at 14 pct in July
* Egypt's GB Auto more than doubles Q2 net income to $14 mln
* Egypt government approves five oil and gas exploration deals
* Egypt closes 48 forex bureaus in black market crackdown, sources say
* Saudi Aramco appoints chief of sovereign wealth fund to board
* Saudi Arabia tells OPEC its oil output hit record high in July
* UAE's TAQA plans to tap bonds market to manage maturities - CFO
* Abu Dhabi's TAQA Q2 net loss widens to $160 mln
* Olympics-Police in Kuwait raid Football Association offices
* Gay Qatari's article provokes backlash over World Cup "values"
* Oman says new refinery capacity to cut crude oil exports
* Oman says to change Iran gas pipeline route to avoid UAE
* TABLE-Oman July inflation edges down to 1.3 percent (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)