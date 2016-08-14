MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, yields fall after tepid U.S. economic data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-IMF deal boosts Egypt, Saudi falls despite reform news

* Oil up 2 pct on short covering, hope for producer action

* Gold turns lower as dollar gives back losses

* Turkey says no compromise with Washington on cleric's extradition

* U.S.-backed forces wrest control of Syria's Manbij from Islamic State

* Turkey seeks 32 fugitive diplomats in post-coup inquiry

* EXCLUSIVE-Oil reshuffle in Poland: Urals out, Iran in

* Olympics-Judo-Egyptian booed for not shaking hands with Israeli

* One of two rival chairmen of Libya sovereign fund quits

* Saudi central bank reiterates commitment to riyal's dollar peg

* IMF agrees $12 billion 3-year funding deal with Egypt

* Turkey seeks arrest of soccer striker Hakan Sukur, seizes assets

* Ten children reported dead in Yemen air strike, parliament convenes

* Novartis says bribe allegations in Turkey groundless, matter closed

* California man gets life in prison for slaying of Saudi student

* Olympics-Swimming-Gulf women aiming to break down barriers

* INTERVIEW-Rebels' Aleppo gains improve our negotiating hand -Syria opposition

* Italy frees Iranian activist after son of late shah appeals

* Iraq corruption row won't derail Mosul offensive, says US envoy

EGYPT

* After IMF deal, Egypt's Sisi says will not hesitate on tough reforms

* Egypt's gas production will exceed 7.5 bln cubic feet per day by 2020/21 -minister

* Egypt may get first $2.5 bln tranche of IMF loan by Sept - IMF mission chief

* Egypt 2025 dollar bond nears 1-year high after IMF loan agreement

* Egypt's EFG-Hermes losses deepen to 67.55 mln Egyptian pounds in second quarter

* Egypt's Orascom Telecom Q1 net profit tumbles to 48.733 mln Egyptian pounds

* Telecom Egypt Q2 net profit up 175 pct y/y to 1.04 bln Egyptian pounds

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi minister: Algeria meeting may discuss stabilising oil market

* Saudi Arabia says stops 3 women, 7 children from joining Syria war

* Saudi Arabia lifts ban on Bangladeshi workers after seven years - ministry

* Saudi's Alujain rises on foreign ownership reforms

* Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy 600,000 tonnes hard wheat

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Damac Properties Q2 net profit drops 37.4 pct

* Dubai's Arabtec Q2 net loss narrows

* Air Arabia Q2 net profit slides 13.6 pct

* ICBC aims for benchmark dollar bond via Dubai by year-end

* UAE's Dana Gas profit flat, bond gain helps offset oil price fall

* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital Q2 profit falls on lower income, higher costs

* China's AgBank to clear yuan transactions in Dubai for UAE - sources

KUWAIT

* Olympics-Shooting-Kuwaiti strikes bronze in Gunners shirt

* MEDIA-Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait said to consider debut dollar bond

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Investcorp sets sights on up to six new investments (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)