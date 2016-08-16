MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 16

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hits 1-year high, oil supported
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets diverge, Egypt settles at 14-month high
* Oil prices dip as traders cash in on two-week price rally
* Gold up as U.S. rate hike expectations cool
* Air strike on MSF hospital in Yemen kills at least 11 -aid group
* Libya's U.N.-backed government appoints panel to run $67 bln wealth fund
* Russia says close to joint military action with US in Aleppo - agencies
* Turkish police raid Istanbul courthouses, more officers detained
* East Libyan forces pledge move to "secure" oil assets
* Give us EU visa freedom in October or abandon migrant deal, Turkey says
* Iraq parliament approves cabinet overhaul, bolstering PM Abadi
* Islamic State says bus blast killed 50 fighters at Syria-Turkey crossing
* OPEC deal a tough task, as oil output freeze expectations rise
* Turkish budget shows slight surplus in July - finance minister
* Egypt tightens import rules on grains as Russian wheat awaits ergot decision
* Medinet Nasr plans to convert 33 pct of share capital into GDRs
* Egypt's unemployment rate dips to 12.5 percent in Q2 -stats agency
* Egypt's 2015/16 petroleum subsidy spending down 23 percent
* Egypt's SODIC posts H1 net profit of 157.785 million Egyptian pounds
* Saudi Arabia buys 640,000 tonnes of wheat in tender - SAGO
* UAE's NBAD group CEO steps down, acting replacement appointed
* Dubai July inflation edges down to 2.1 pct on food prices
* UAE's Dhabi Group appoints new chief executive
* UAE's ENOC to raise capacity of Jebel Ali refinery
* Dubai's Drake & Scull swings to Q2 net loss
* Qatar July inflation climbs to 2.8 percent
* Qatar central bank offers bonds in first riyal sale this year
* Olympics-Athletics-Jebet wins Bahrain's first ever gold
* Bahrain's Investcorp acquires British cybersecurity firm Nebulas (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)