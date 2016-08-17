FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 17
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2016 / 3:31 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks step back from 1-year high after Fed rate talks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-FTSE expectations boost Qatar, most markets retreat

* Oil prices fall on doubts producers can agree output restraint

* Gold treads water on U.S. Fed rate views; awaits July minutes

* Venezuela’s Maduro says $70 oil would be balanced price

* Russia uses Iran as base to bomb Syrian militants for first time

* U.N. chief warns of unprecedented ‘catastrophe’ in Syria’s Aleppo

* Libyan forces say advancing toward recapture of Sirte from Islamic State

* Civil war costs Yemen $14 bln in damage and economic losses - report

* Turkey faces “difficult path” to EU visa-free travel- German minister

* Russia says Lavrov and Kerry discussed Syria deal on phone

* Iran says new oil contracts need more amendments

* Iran says it has detained a dual national linked to British intelligence

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound stable at regular dollar sale, stronger on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Petrofac, Tecnicas Reunidas likely to win Saudi Aramco deals- sources

* Zain Saudi refinances $600 mln loan secured two months ago

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it received 15 Guantanamo inmates

* Abu Dhabi hires advisers for sovereign fund merger

KUWAIT

* Ahli United Bank Kuwait plans sukuk issue of up to $200 mln

QATAR

* Qatar central bank says 3 bln riyal gov’t bond offer successful

BAHRAIN

* U.N. experts urge Bahrain to halt “persecution of Shi‘ites”

OMAN

* Oman Cement, Raysut Cement plan factory at Duqm (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.