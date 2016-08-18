MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 18

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as Fed minutes spur optimism; dollar weakens
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls to four-month low, FTSE hopes support Qatar
* MIDEAST DEBT-Saudi, other issuers gear up as Gulf bond crush looms
* Middle East Crude-Dubai stays firm; Chinaoil takes 4th al-Shaheen
* Brent crude oil prices dip on prospect of record Saudi output
* Gold rises on weaker dollar as Fed minutes cool rate hike expectations
* Moody's raises outlook for emerging markets in 2016, 2017
* Making space for coup purge, Turkey starts to release 38,000 prisoners
* U.S. assessing if Russian use of Iran base violates U.N. resolution
* Germany resumes weapons deliveries to Kurds in north Iraq
* Iran's crude oil exports above 2.1 mln bpd in July - SHANA
* Tunisia economy grew 1.4 pct in 2nd qtr vs 1.1 pct year ago
* Egypt's GASC announces international tender for raw sugar
* Egypt's dollar black market resilient despite new threat of jail terms
* Egypt's telecom regulator approves revised terms for 4G licences
* Saudi signals it may hit new oil output record ahead of freeze talks -sources
* Saudi May imports drop 20 pct, non-oil exports marginally lower
* CIMIC says its 45% associate's CEO has been arrested in Dubai
* Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank said to cut as many as 50 jobs- Bloomberg
* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital secures $500 mln revolving credit facility
* Qatar sells 4.6 bln riyals in bonds, sukuk
* Olympics-Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy