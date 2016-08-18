FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 18
August 18, 2016 / 3:20 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as Fed minutes spur optimism; dollar weakens

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls to four-month low, FTSE hopes support Qatar

* MIDEAST DEBT-Saudi, other issuers gear up as Gulf bond crush looms

* Middle East Crude-Dubai stays firm; Chinaoil takes 4th al-Shaheen

* Brent crude oil prices dip on prospect of record Saudi output

* Gold rises on weaker dollar as Fed minutes cool rate hike expectations

* Moody's raises outlook for emerging markets in 2016, 2017

* Making space for coup purge, Turkey starts to release 38,000 prisoners

* U.S. assessing if Russian use of Iran base violates U.N. resolution

* Germany resumes weapons deliveries to Kurds in north Iraq

* Iran's crude oil exports above 2.1 mln bpd in July - SHANA

* Tunisia economy grew 1.4 pct in 2nd qtr vs 1.1 pct year ago

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC announces international tender for raw sugar

* Egypt's dollar black market resilient despite new threat of jail terms

* Egypt's telecom regulator approves revised terms for 4G licences

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi signals it may hit new oil output record ahead of freeze talks -sources

* Saudi May imports drop 20 pct, non-oil exports marginally lower

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* CIMIC says its 45% associate's CEO has been arrested in Dubai

* Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank said to cut as many as 50 jobs- Bloomberg

* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital secures $500 mln revolving credit facility

QATAR

* Qatar sells 4.6 bln riyals in bonds, sukuk

BAHRAIN

* Olympics-Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

