a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 22
#Market News
August 22, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, dollar stands tall on Fed hike bets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down despite petchems; Telecom Egypt climbs

* Oil falls as August price rally seen overblown, China fuel exports jump

* Gold hits one-week low on U.S. rate hike prospects

* Bombing at wedding party in southern Turkey kills at least 50

* Iraq hangs 36 people sentenced to death for 2014 killings

* Kurdish militia launches assault to evict Syrian army from key city of Hasaka

* Gaza militant rocket hits Israel, Israel responds with air strikes, shells

* Syrian rebels prepare to attack Islamic State town from Turkey

* Yemen's ex-president says could work with Russia to 'fight terrorism'

* Turkey's Erdogan blames child bomber for attack that killed 51

* Iraq hangs 36 people sentenced to death for killing of troops in 2014

* INTERVIEW-Turkish journalist fears government bid to link him to coup

* Libyan forces say they capture mosque, prison from Islamic State in Sirte

* Brother of Syrian boy pictured in Aleppo dies of his wounds

* Gulf tourism frenzy in Bosnia delights business, polarises locals

* Olympics-Weightlifting under fire from angry Iranians - 1.6 mln times

* Tunisian premier names government, appoints new finance minister

EGYPT

* Gunmen in Egypt kill informer, soldier at checkpoint north of Cairo

* Egypt T-bill yields mixed at Sunday's auction

* Egypt sees eurobond yield at 5.5-6 pct for Sept/Oct issuance

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power expands revolving credit facility

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-UAE bank lending growth slows in July

* MEDIA-Mashreq Capital's CEO said to leave after month in the job- Bloomberg (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

