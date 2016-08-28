MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 28

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rallies, U.S. stocks fall as Fed shakes 'complacent' markets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi keeps falling on economy fears, UAE firm
* Oil steady in volatile session, down 2 pct for the week
* Gold pares gains as Fed stirs doubt over rate hike timing
* Venezuela, Iran seeking consensus to stabilize oil markets
* Iran detects malware in petrochemical plants, says not linked to recent fires
* Iraq says still set on expanding oil output to gain market share
* EXCLUSIVE-Iraq plans to sell oil through Iran if talks with Kurds fail
* Iran minister defends encounter with U.S. warship
* Yemen's exiled government welcomes U.S. plan for restart of peace talks
* Kerry calls for unity government in Yemen to end war
* Turkish warplanes hit Islamic State, Kurdish militia sites in Syria 8 Saudi coalition air strikes kill most civilians in Yemen, Houthis also violate law
* Hapag-Lloyd CEO says planned UASC merger benefits to show in 2017
* Egypt's GASC buys 180,000 tonnes Russian wheat
* Egypt's wheat corruption scandal takes down embattled supply minister
* Egypt's EGPC issues tender to buy gasoil in Sept -traders
* Egypt's supply minister confirms he is leaving his post
* Egypt to replace 6 ministers after supplies minister quits -sources
* Egypt's OTMT reports H1 loss
* Saudi Aramco says all facilities in the kingdom operating normally
* Saudi power relay facility hit by projectile from Yemen - agency
* INTERVIEW-Saudi energy minister tempers expectations for production freeze
* Saudi's Sky Prime granted licence for domestic flights
* Australia's CIMIC says its subsidiary's CEO released from Dubai detention
* Apple fixes security flaw after UAE dissident's iPhone targeted
* Middle East Crude-BP, Total offer Abu Dhabi light grades at wider discounts
* Dubai Crude for November to be priced at $0.15/bbl below Oman OQc1
* Kuwait detains member of Islamic State cyber army-newspapers
* Kuwait dissolves Olympic, football bodies for financial irregularities
* Qatar July trade surplus shrinks 53 pct yr/yr
* Qatar Football Association backs official after FIFA investigator seeks ban
* Qatar's recruited athletes stir debate on citizenship
* Qatar Q1 GDP growth slows sharply to 1.1 pct y/y
* Oman budget deficit widens to $9.1 billion in H1 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)